The Indianapolis Colts are heading into yet another brutal matchup, this time with the 10-4 San Francisco 49ers, who have won four straight.

The biggest stories are Philip Rivers starting his second-straight game, and the return of Anthony Richardson Sr. to practice after sustaining an orbital bone fracture.

Rivers was asked about his relationship with Richardson, and as expected, had nothing but great things to say about Indy's 2023 fourth-overall selection.

He even went as far as to say Richardson has 'got a lot of football ahead of him."

“It's been good. I got to meet him and know him a little bit in years past. But he's been great in all the meetings and everything.

Obviously, he's dealt with some unfortunate injuries. As a young player, a real young player, he just – it's the perfect example, right, of just one day at a time and sticking with it. And he's got a lot of football ahead of him.”

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) hands off the ball Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, during a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Indianapolis Colts defeated the Las Vegas Raiders, 40-6. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If the Colts had their way after this year, Richardson would become the franchise quarterback they drafted him to be.

Daniel Jones resurrected his career with Shane Steichen and was on track to lead Indy on a playoff run - this prompted news that the Colts were interested in retaining him long-term.

Sadly, Jones' Achilles injury complicates things, and Richardson was a huge investment.

In a nutshell, Richardson's career has been one that resembles a rollercoaster that often runs off the tracks. Through his two seasons as a starter, he played 15 of 34 games due to a multitude of injuries.

He also posted some erratic numbers as a passer, hitting on 50.6 percent of his throws (176/348) for 2,391 yards, 11 touchdown passes, and 13 interceptions.

Richardson has proven devastating as a runner, showcasing 635 rushing yards on 111 attempts with 10 scores tacked on.

Richardson battled more injuries during the 2025 offseason, then subsequently lost the quarterback competition to Jones.

Richardson's hope isn't remotely close to lost, as he's only 23 years old. There's still so much room to grow and luckily, he's around Rivers for the 2025 season.

Dec 14, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen, left, talks with quarterback Philip Rivers (17) during a second quarter timeout against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

A man who needs no introduction, Rivers is quite simply a future Hall of Fame name - but that's my personal opinion.

What he did against the Seattle Seahawks was something to behold when considering he hadn't played an NFL game since January 9th, 2021, against the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card.

Furthermore, he was essentially being pulled off the couch, and that isn't an exaggeration. Rivers by normal standards is in relatively good shape. But by NFL standards, he's wildly behind physically.

Regardless, he still completed 18/27 passes for 120 passing yards and a touchdown to Josh Downs on a shallow crosser. He also threw a pick, but that was his last throw of the game in desperation to push the ball downfield.

The eight-time Pro Bowler is far past his prime, but he can still find ways to beat defenses. Richardson has had a chance to soak up knowledge from the seventh all-time in passing yards (63,560), and that can only benefit him.

The hope is that he's using this limited time around Rivers to take in everything he can to apply to his NFL career.

Richardson has one more year to prove himself if Indianapolis doesn't take his fifth-year option. Perhaps there will even be a return this season.

That will depend on how well Rivers plays against San Francisco combined with Richardson's vision clearing up since his orbital setback.

Regardless, Richardson's traits haven't changed. The question is, has his obsession with the game, mechanics, and discipline elevated?

We'll see what develops as the 2025 regular season winds down, with the playoffs just over the horizon.

