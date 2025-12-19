Injuries have hit the Indianapolis Colts hard over the past few weeks as they've lost their starting quarterback, both top cornerbacks, and their veteran defensive leader.

Fortunately for the Colts, one of those players is trending upward as the Colts prepare for a Monday Night Football matchup against the San Francisco 49ers at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Colts had two key starters miss Friday's practice due to injury, but most of the roster participated in the team's second practice of the week.

Colts' Injury Report

Gardner missed his eighth consecutive practice on Friday, and it's looking like he won't be ready to suit up against the 49ers after suffering a calf strain in Week 13. Colts head coach Shane Steichen said that Gardner is progressing well and the team expects him to be back this season.

Raimann missed his second practice of the week after suffering an elbow injury against the Seattle Seahawks last Sunday. The Colts could be down both starting tackles against San Francisco.

Gould missed last week's action due to a foot injury, and he's trending toward sitting once again. The Colts used Coleman Owen to fill his spot on special teams, so we'll see if they choose that route again.

Richardson had his 21-day practice window opened yesterday, but Steichen clarified that he's still working through some vision limitations. It's unclear if Richardson will return this season.

More from #Colts HC Shane Steichen, asked why QB Anthony Richardson Sr. was cleared for practice despite not regaining his full vision yet:



“The bone’s healed, which is good. So, you can be back to physical activity and then obviously you go through the process there.” pic.twitter.com/UgmWnXENWr — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) December 18, 2025

Nelson was downgraded from a full to a limited participant. If he is a full participant tomorrow, he should be good to go by Monday.

Buckner had his 21-day practice window opened last week and was a full participant for a second day in a row. It's looking like Buckner could return to action against his former team.

Pierce was limited on Thursday but was upgraded to a full participant on Friday. His limited status yesterday was just a precautionary measure.

Pratt and Downs missed Thursday due to personal reasons but returned on Friday.

The 49ers haven't released their injury report, but there are a few names to keep an eye on. Wide receiver Ricky Pearsall did not practice on Thursday due to PCL and ankle injuries. Left guard Spencer Buford also sat out due to ankle and knee issues.

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliot and linebacker Nick Martin highlight the players who sat out on the other side of the ball.

