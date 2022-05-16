Colts Open as Biggest NFL Week 1 Favorite vs. Texans

Las Vegas has already unveiled NFL Week 1 betting lines and the Colts are the biggest favorites against the Texans.

We're four whole months away from the start of the 2022 NFL regular season, but its arrival is beginning to feel more real all the time.

Last week, the NFL released its schedule for each team, and it was revealed that the Indianapolis Colts will open their season on the road in an AFC South matchup against the Houston Texans.

The gambling community was on the ball and has already opened betting lines for Week 1 of the regular season. They feel the Colts are entering a lopsided battle, giving them the best odds of the week as 8-point road favorites.

Here's the complete Week 1 lineup, courtesy of SportsBetting.ag.

Thursday, September 8

Bills at Rams (-1, 52)

Sunday, September 11

Ravens at Jets (+4.5, 45)

Saints at Falcons (+3.5, 42)

Patriots at Dolphins (-3, 45)

Browns at Panthers (+4.5, 43.5)

Steelers at Bengals (-6.5, 44.5)

49ers at Bears (+6.5, 42)

Eagles at Lions (+4, 46.5)

Colts at Texans (+8, 44)

Jaguars at Commanders (-3.5, 44)

Chiefs at Cardinals (+3, 53)

Raiders at Chargers (-4, 51.5)

Giants at Titans (-6.5, 44)

Monday, September 12

Broncos at Seahawks (+3.5, 41)

Taking a very early look at this matchup, it makes sense for the Colts to hit the Texans with a heavy dose of running back Jonathan Taylor, which is precisely what they did last season when they swept Houston. Taylor touched the ball 47 times and accumulated 301 yards from scrimmage (6.4 avg.) and 4 touchdowns in the two meetings.

The Colts won their matchups with the Texans in Weeks 6 and 13 by a combined score of 62-3 and totaled 777 yards of offense, held Houston to 494, sacked the Texans 6 times, and created 5 turnovers.

The 2022 regular-season opener will mark the first official season of the Davis Mills Era for the Texans after sending Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns. Houston appears to have had a solid offseason of moves, first hiring Lovie Smith as the new head coach. They then added Derek Stingley Jr., Kenyon Green, Jalen Pitre, John Metchie, Christian Harris, and Dameon Pierce in the draft as well as former Colts Marlon Mack and Jerry Hughes, and Ogbo Okoronkwo and Steven Nelson in free agency.

It's not just Houston that the Colts will be favored over, as Indianapolis is tops in the running to finish first in the division (-110).

They already had a high-quality roster in 2021 that was perhaps upended by the team's unreliable quarterback play. You never knew what Carson Wentz was going to give you week to week, but now the Colts hope they don't have to worry about that anymore.

The team traded for four-time Pro Bowler and former NFL MVP Matt Ryan from the Atlanta Falcons in March. Not only should Ryan fit the Colts' offense better and help accentuate his teammates' strengths, but he's much more likely to take what the defense gives him and keep the offense consistent.

The offensive line will have a new look to it as the team replaces starters Eric Fisher and Mark Glowinski, but they were arguably the two most replaceable starters on the line last year. The Colts also added some offensive talent in the draft with wide receiver Alec Pierce, tight ends Jelani Woods and Drew Ogletree, and lineman Bernhard Raimann.

The Colts' defense also underwent a change this offseason, changing coordinators from Matt Eberflus — who took the Chicago Bears' head coaching job — to Gus Bradley. Anchored by All-Pro tackle DeForest Buckner, the line might just be the unit's bright spot in 2022. The Colts added one of the league's most consistent pass rushers in Yanick Ngakoue and should be getting further development from second-year edge players Kwity Paye and Dayo Odeyingbo. They also added five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore as well as defensive backs Brandon Facyson, Rodney McLeod, and Nick Cross in the secondary.

Do you think the Colts will beat Houston and cover the spread in Week 1? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

