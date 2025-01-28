Colts' Biggest 'Unsung Hero' From 2024 NFL Season Revealed
The Indianapolis Colts didn't have the most polished unit on either side of the ball throughout the 2024 season. The offense had its fair share of lapses in the wake of Anthony Richardson's second-year development, and the defense ranked in the bottom half of the league within most metrics.
However, even through the struggles, a few members on the Colts roster shined through to have a respectable set of games-- and may have even been a bit overlooked. Indianapolis had enough in the tank to squeeze out eight wins and could have found some long-term building blocks to move forward with in the process.
The most notable name among those overlooked players in Indianapolis could be wide receiver Josh Downs, who NFL.com's Kevin Patra pinned as the Colts' biggest "unsung hero" of the 2024 season:
"In the 2024 iteration of the Colts' offense, no receiver was going to put up massive numbers. Indianapolis had the sixth-fewest pass attempts (513), fewest completions (289), and eighth-fewest passing yards (3,361). Downs led Indy with 72 catches, but his season was more than just counting stats," Patra said. "When Indy needed a clutch play, it was Downs who delivered, converting a team-high 40 receiving first downs and posting a 53.3 success rate. Shaky quarterback play can color the perception of a receiver, but all Downs does is get open. His 69.75 separation percentage ranked sixth in the NFL for 2024, per Pro Football Focus. If the Colts get better consistency under center in 2025, Downs’ star will rise."
Downs only appeared in 14 of the Colts' 17 games this season due to an injury absence, but remained as a focal point in their passing attack when the reps came his way. He finished the year with 803 yards, 72 receptions on 107 targets, and five touchdowns-- logging in as the leader in Indianapolis' receiving room for catches and yards per game.
He logged 50+ yards in nine games he suited up for, proving to be one of the most important weapons in Richardson's arsenal when on the field. And as the accuracy and consistency get ironed out at the quarterback position, the stock only rises for Downs.
As Richardson heads into a third year with the Colts, the presence of Downs (who also enters his third season) will be a significant boost to his ability to move the ball downfield. If Downs stayed healthy throughout last season, he was on pace to teeter around 1,000 yards through the air. In 2025, he may actually be on the verge of making it happen if a few things break his way.
Needless to say, expect Downs to be a major part of the Colts' offense for the foreseeable future. He may be dubbed an unsung hero this season, but moving forward, it'll be tougher for those not to be put on notice for what he brings to the table in Indianapolis.
