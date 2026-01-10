Former Colts QB Takes Prominent Role With NFC Team

The Indianapolis Colts have been no stranger to the NFL's quarterback carousel over the past decade. One of their more memorable signings was former MVP winner Matt Ryan, who ditched the Atlanta Falcons for a fresh start in his 15th season.

The signing couldn't have gone much worse. In 12 starts, Ryan threw for 14 touchdowns and 13 interceptions as he dealt with benchings, a coaching change, and injuries. His numbers weren't absolutely atrocious, but Ryan was thrown under the bus as the Colts tanked their 2022 season.

After three seasons of covering the league on CBS Sports, Ryan has accepted an offer to become the President of Football for the Falcons. Ryan will make his return to the team that drafted him third overall in 2008.

Matt Ryan has been named our President of Football! https://t.co/qawNF5NR9I pic.twitter.com/knV3YJfYDy — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 10, 2026

Ryan will assist Atlanta in its search for a new head coach and general manager, following the release of both positions a week ago. The Falcons let go of Raheem Morris and Terry Fontenot after finishing with an 8-9 record. Atlanta ended on a four-game win streak, but those efforts were quickly wiped away as owner Arthur Blank decided to clean house.

Ryan expressed gratitude for the chance to help run the same organization that introduced him to professional football.

"Arthur gave me the chance of a lifetime almost twenty years ago, and he's done it again today," Ryan said. "While I appreciate the time I had with the Colts and with CBS, I've always been a Falcon. It feels great to be home. I could not be more excited, grateful, or humbled by this new opportunity."

"I began my career with a singular goal: to do right by the Blank family, the Falcons organization, the City of Atlanta, and especially our fans. My commitment to the success of this franchise has not changed. I'm beyond ready to help write a new chapter of excellence."

Matt Ryan’s statement:



“…I’ve always been a Falcon.”



🥹 pic.twitter.com/UVPIGIfrXF — BroTalk (@BKsquared7) January 10, 2026

Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter

Ryan spent 14 seasons with the Falcons, leading them to one Super Bowl appearance. He owns practically every passing record for the organization.

Although he's a veteran on the field, he'll be a rookie in the front office. Ryan jumped through a ton of hoops to land the gig, but he assured Falcons fans that he's prepared for the role.

"I also recognize this side of football is not where I've come up," Ryan said. "I've played, I've commented, but I haven't directly operated. I think I'm humble enough to recognize there will be some baptism by fire, but I'm ready for that. I know I've got great resources and partners throughout this organization and I'm fortunate to have mentors across the league."

Although his one season in Indianapolis was forgettable, he made a few impressive plays. His game-winning deep ball to Alec Pierce against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6 sparked hope, but the team only won a single game after that.

Oct 16, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) celebrates the win over Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

When he was benched for sixth-round pick Sam Ehlinger, the doors were closing for Ryan's career. The Colts fired Frank Reich shortly after, and it was all downhill from there.

Ryan will work with a ton of talent in Atlanta. Similar to the Colts, this is a team that deserves playoff football. We'll see how he handles his first job in the league post-retirement.

Recommended Articles