Bleacher Report Doesn't Believe in Colts Anthony Richardson's 2025
The Indianapolis Colts emphasized that quarterback Anthony Richardson needs competition to bring out his best in a critical third year. If Richardson falls through the cracks, it might spell the end of Indy's experiment with the field general.
General manager Chris Ballard mentioned that Richardson hasn't proven he can play 17 games and that another name behind him can help him develop.
Bleacher Report had an article from Brad Gagnon slotting destinations for available NFL quarterbacks looking to revive their careers. For the Colts, Gagnon puts them under the 'promise is in the way, but there's a chance' category.
Gagnon also doesn't hold back on their thoughts on Richardson and how his 2025 might roll out.
There's an even better chance Anthony Richardson bombs early in his third year (if not sooner), but the support situation is similar here.- Brad Gagnon | Bleacher Report
The Colts absolutely need to add another quarterback to backup Richardson, as Sam Ehlinger is a free agent and doesn't have the caliber to be a QB2 with the Colts. This points to an outside free agent signing to handle this situation.
However, Gagnon gives it straight by saying Richardson has a better chance at 'bombing' in his third year. If the Colts internally believe this to any degree, it might be better to try and sign a bigger name from free agency.
Some bigger names that might be able to step in and help Indy succeed are Justin Fields, Jameis Winston, Daniel Jones, or Trey Lance (if they feel they can help his career finally take off). However, don't expect that type of signing since it might cost some money (at least for Fields or Winston).
The Colts need to stick this out one more year with Richardson and don't necessarily need to get one of the prominent QB names for 2025. But, it can't be ignored how rough Richardson looked last year, he also had more injury issues and played 11 out of 17 games.
This means he's logged only 15 of 34 contests in his first two seasons. It's concerning that injuries are starting to pile up early in his NFL tenure, along with his questionable on-field results.
It will be a massive year for Richardson and might decide his future in the Circle City and how other teams perceive him if it doesn't work out with the Colts. Quarterback is the most important position, and Richardson hasn't shown the capabilities to lead the team to consistency thus far.
The Colts are on track to either sign or draft a quarterback to give Richardson urgency, and it's completely justified given the rollercoaster that has been his short pro career.
