Colts Select JT Tuimoloau with 45th Pick in Draft
With the 45th overall pick in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Indianapolis Colts selected Ohio State defensive end JT Tuimoloau.
The National Championship defender has a great blend of size at 6'4", 265, with 33-3/4" arms and 10-1/2" hands as well as power.
Tuimoloau has great college production and was a full-time starter who earned First-Team All-Big Ten for the last three years, racking up 39 tackles for loss and 21.0 sacks in that time.
FIT WITH THE COLTS
The Colts' edge group seems fine on paper, pending a big leap from Laiatu Latu, but Kwity Paye, Samson Ebukam, and Tyquan Lewis are all due for free agency after the season.
Tuimoloau should transition into this group seemlessly as a three-down player who can help the team against the run and pass.