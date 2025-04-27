Colts Brass Reveals Why They Picked Riley Leonard
The Indianapolis Colts concluded their 2025 NFL draft with eight picks, addressing several areas of the roster from starting level to depth-type talents.
One of the most interesting selections was Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard. He was taken in round six with the 189th overall pick to bring more competition to the quarterback room, already occupied by Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones.
During their end-of-draft press conference, Riley Leonard was praised by general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen. When a question was brought up regarding the Leonard selection, this is what Ballard had to say.
"At that point in the draft – we liked Riley (Leonard) and we’ve been following him. We follow all these guys for their whole careers. We’ve been following him from Duke and then he goes to Notre Dame and has a lot of success," said Ballard. "He had been training with Philip Rivers. So of course, that is a definite connection. But good to get him. He’s a good player, a good athlete. We think he’s got some upside. He’ll come in and compete.”
To have worked with Philip Rivers is a big deal, as not only is Rivers a former quarterback legend of the NFL, but he is the last field general to lead Indianapolis to a postseason spot (2020). Leonard had success at Duke, but his career erupted upon arrival to Notre Dame.
In 2024, Leonard completed 269/403 of his passes for 2,861 passing yards, 21 touchdown passes, and eight interceptions. However, Riley's running ability helped him get eyes on his tape. Riley ran 184 times for 906 rushing yards and 17 scores on the ground. For his career, Leonard has an impressive 413 rushes for 2,130 rushing yards and 36 touchdowns.
Next, Steichen broke down his thoughts on the new Colts QB3.
"I just think the athletic ability that he has at the quarterback position, what he was able to do at Notre Dame this year, leading them to the National Championship speaks volumes of the player and the competitor that he is. Just to add that depth in that room is big.”
After Sam Ehlinger left in free agency, the Colts needed another player to fill that void and add spice to the quarterback competition between Richardson and Jones. Leonard will do this with the hunger to hit the ground running as soon as possible for Indy's offense.
This was a pick that many thought Indianapolis might consider, and Leonard brought a lot of attention to Notre Dame. Now, the quarterback stays in the same state as the team he almost led to a National Championship victory.
The Colts have added plenty of talent to their roster through the NFL draft, and Leonard is a bigger addition than it might seem. The Colts are clearly not taking the quarterback competition lightly, so we'll see how Leonard adjusts to being in the fray with Richardson and Jones during the offseason.
