Colts' Riley Leonard Pick Receives Draft Grade
The Indianapolis Colts drafted quarterback Riley Leonard from Notre Dame with the 189th overall pick in the sixth round of the NFL draft.
Leonard, who played one season for the Fighting Irish after transferring from Duke, led his team to the National Championship game against Ohio State this past NCAA season.
Leonard passed for 2,861 yards, 21 touchdowns, and eight interceptions while rushing for 906 yards and 17 touchdowns. His numbers on the ground immediately stick out as being a potential fit for the backup role in Shane Steichen's scheme.
According to Pro Football Focus, Leonard earned an 83.5 overall grade, a 91.6 deep pass grade, and had a 78.2% adjusted completion rate. As a strong and physical runner with a cannon of an arm, Leonard mirrored Richardson's play style at the collegiate level in 2024.
The Colts' current quarterback room now consists of Leonard, Richardson, and Daniel Jones. The three are set to participate in an open quarterback competition according to general manager Chris Ballard.
Leonard's 82.8 rushing grade from PFF ranked as the third-best among college quarterbacks in 2024. His wheels should be on display throughout training camp and the preseason, where he'll likely get an opportunity to shine.
Where he sticks out is in avoiding sacks and limiting turnovers. "He excels at keeping his offense in manageable situations, due in part to his ability to avoid forcing the ball into tight windows and escape pressure with his legs," PFF analyst Nick Akridge wrote. "He boasted the 16th-best turnover-worthy play rate and the 22nd-best pressure-to-sack ratio in the FBS in 2024."
After losing Sam Ehlinger in free agency, the Colts were searching for a replacement backup. Many members of the Colts' coaching staff visited Notre Dame's pro day, including Steichen himself.
It's no surprise the Colts kept Leonard in-state, as he fits Steichen's quarterback model extremely well.