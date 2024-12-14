Colts' Biggest Breakout Player Revealed in NFL Rankings
Throughout the 2024-25 NFL campaign, the Indianapolis Colts have had some pleasant surprises on both sides of the ball. It's been an up-and-down year in terms of wins and losses, considering the 6-7 record to start, but that doesn't mean this roster has been void of talent whatsoever.
Even through the turbulence of the first 13 games this season, the Colts have seen some standout performances on both sides of the ball. In the eyes of The Athletic and Josh Kendall, there's one player who's stood out among the rest with what might be the biggest breakout year on the roster--that being third-year safety Nick Cross.
In The Athletic's newest power rankings stacking up the state of the NFL, they also dealt out each roster's biggest breakout player of the year. For the Colts, they dropped one spot during the bye week from 19th to 20th, but in the process, Cross ended up getting some significant praise his way.
"Cross has been inserted into the starting lineup in his third year and so far has responded with 125 tackles," Kendall said. "That’s 69 more than he had in his first two years combined. He also has two interceptions, a sack and a forced fumble. Six times this season, he’s had double-digit tackles."
The Colts defense has seen its fair share of struggles this season, but the impact of Cross on this unit has been hard to ignore. Cross is second on the team for tackles, tied for first in interceptions, and has posted career-highs all over the stat sheet. Indianapolis may rank toward the bottom of the league for total defense, but the safety's breakout status for this year has been cemented.
If Indianapolis wants to make a postseason push in the final quarter of the season, we'll likely have to see the 23-year-old continue to step up as a vital cog in this defense, especially during this weekend's showdown against the Denver Broncos. Cross has posted at least nine tackles in five of his past seven outings, so if recent numbers show anything, he looks ready for the challenge.
The Colts face off against the Broncos at Mile High for a critical Week 15 battle with huge playoff implications in the air in Colorado.
