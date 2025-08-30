Colts Bring Back Former Starter
The Indianapolis Colts are signing their former linebacker and reliable veteran, Anthony Walker Jr., to the practice squad.
Walker had worked out with the Colts and now rejoins the same team that drafted him in 2017 with the 161st overall pick. Walker played his best football in Indy, putting up 343 tackles, three picks, 11 pass breakups, and 3.5 sacks during his time in the Circle City.
Walker then found himself with the Cleveland Browns (2021-2023) and Miami Dolphins (2024). Walker has put together a respectable career in his eight years, stacking 581 total tackles, 26 tackles for loss, 21 pass breakups, nine QB hits, and 5.5 sacks.
The Colts aren't taking linebacker lightly, especially after putting Jaylon Carlies on Injured Reserve. The Colts claimed former Jacksonville Jaguars defender Chad Muma off waivers and signed former Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Joe Bachie earlier in the offseason.
The practice squad isn't the biggest deal when it comes to entertainment or news, but that spot of an NFL roster must always be at the ready in case too many setbacks happen and players need to be called up to the active 53-man roster.
Walker has plenty of starting experience to make an impact, should he need to be brought up to the active roster. With 83 starts out of 99 games, Walker is a fine addition to Indy's practice squad and will give the offense plenty of realistic looks.
Walker will join names like wide receiver Laquon Treadwell, running back Khalil Herbert, cornerback Chris Lammons, guard Josh Sills, and rookie defensive tackle Tim Smith on the vital practice squad.
Walker dealt with injuries after leaving Indianapolis, but still put up 238 tackles, seven for loss, an interception, 10 pass breakups, and two fumble recoveries for the next four years. Walker might get meaningful snaps if too many injuries hit the linebacking corps, but the hope is that doesn't happen to any degree.
The Colts are closing in on defending home turf against the Dolphins in Week 1 on September 7th at 1 pm EST. Keep a close eye on this squad, as they can't afford to start the year 0-1 against an AFC opponent if they want to have the most momentum possible.