Colts Showing Interest in Reunion with Reliable Talent
The Indianapolis Colts recently cut down their roster to the initial 53-man look. However, there is still work to do to flesh out the squad heading into a hugely important 2025 campaign.
One area that could use more depth is linebacker. Currently, Zaire Franklin, Joe Bachie, Cameron McGrone, and Segun Olubi occupy that area of the depth chart. But there is another name that Indy is showing interest in possibly adding to the defensive ranks.
That name is former Colts linebacker, Anthony Walker Jr.
The Colts took Walker with the 161st overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft out of the University of Northwestern. Initially, Walker saw pretty limited action in his debut year, but quickly became a solid piece of Indianapolis' defensive cause.
Walker stayed with the Colts from 2017 to 2020, accumulating 343 tackles, three picks, 11 pass breakups, and 3.5 sacks in that timeframe. Walker wasn't just a depth or situational piece; he started 48 games and was a reliable talent.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Following his four years in the Circle City, Walker joined the Cleveland Browns, where he stayed for three more seasons in the AFC North. Last year, he was a member of the Miami Dolphins and grabbed 68 tackles (34 solo).
In his most recent seasons, Walker has struggled with injuries, but he can still provide solid experience and depth for the Colts' linebacker room. Given how much defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo likes veterans, Walker is a great fit for what he's trying to do in his first year.
Walker's career statistics include 581 total tackles, 26 tackles for loss, 21 pass breakups, nine QB hits, and 5.5 sacks. While these aren't eye-popping metrics, Indianapolis doesn't need Walker to be that high of a talent to accomplish what they might add him for.
With the initial 53-man roster solidified, keep an eye on changes to the Colts' team ahead of the September 7th home opener against the Miami Dolphins.