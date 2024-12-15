Colts, Broncos Announce Sunday's Week 15 Inactives
The Indianapolis Colts (6-7) are nearly set to take the field for their most important game of the season on Sunday as they visit the Denver Broncos (8-5) at Empower Field at Mile High.
The Colts are in must-win territory, looking to notch a win against a Broncos team that sits two games ahead of them in the standings with four games remaining, and who are in control of the AFC's final playoff spot.
Health will play a bit of a factor for both teams. Prior to the game, the Colts ruled out special teams ace Ashton Dulin (ankle), and listed their receptions leader, wide receiver Josh Downs (shoulder), tight end Mo Alie-Cox (hip), and defensive end Tyquan Lewis (rib) as questionable. Downs, Alie-Cox, and Lewis are all active.
The Colts also added right tackle Braden Smith (personal) to the Non-Football Injury list, ending his regular season. Center Ryan Kelly (knee) and linebacker Jaylon Carlies (fibula/shoulder) are both on Injured Reserve but returned to practice this week. The Colts elected not to activate them yet, leaving them both out of this matchup.
The Broncos only listed starting cornerback Riley Moss (knee) as out, but he is a significant absence considering what his replacements have allowed in the passing game.
Here are both teams' lists of inactive players:
- WR Ashton Dulin
- QB Sam Ehlinger (emergency QB3)
- S Darren Hall
- DE Isaiah Land
- G Atonio Mafi
On Saturday, the Colts elevated Mark Glowinski to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's matchup in Denver. It is assumed he'll take over at right guard again this week. Flanking him to his left at center is likely to be rookie Tanor Bortolini, who returns from a concussion, and fellow rookie Matt Goncalves at right tackle.
- LB Levelle Bailey
- OT Frank Crum
- G Nick Gargiulo
- CB Riley Moss (knee)
- DL Eyioma Uwazurike
- CB Levi Wallace
- QB Zach Wilson (emergency QB3)
In Moss' absence last week, his replacement, Levi Wallace, gave up six receptions (10 targets) for 154 yards (25.7 avg.) and two touchdowns. He was pulled from the lineup in favor of rookie Kris Abrams-Draine, who gave up 14 yards on one reception (three targets), according to Pro Football Focus. It was the first game that Abrams-Draine had been active for this season. Wallace was made in active for Sunday's game.
