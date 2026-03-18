Linebacker is one of the biggest needs for the Indianapolis Colts to address this offseason. After signing Akeem Davis-Gaither to their ranks, Indianapolis is now set to host Missouri linebacker Khalil Jacobs for a 30 visit.

NFL and college football analyst Ryan Fowler posted the update on X.

Missouri LB Khalil Jacobs has a 30 visit scheduled with the Indianapolis Colts.



He also has virtual meetings set up with the Panthers, Patriots, Vikings and a 30 with the Jets.



Repped by @VicEnwere1 pic.twitter.com/Hh7Rizx3zl — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 18, 2026

Jacobs isn't slotted to be a top pick in the NFL draft, but could be a target the Colts have on their radar for the Day 3 picks (rounds four through seven).

Jacobs played four seasons in FBS, with his first two as a member of the South Alabama Jaguars, then transferred to Missouri to play for the Tigers.

Altogether, Jacobs played in 43 games, logged 121 tackles, 16.0 tackles for loss, 8.0 sacks, and two pass breakups.

As for his 2025 season and final appearance in FBS, Jacobs showed prowess as a solid run defender and pass-rusher, which is something the Colts would welcome to Lou Anarumo's defense with open arms.

Indianapolis' defense didn't put consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks last year, and can use all the help they can get to improve in that regard for 2026.

Outside of defensive end Laiatu Latu, who led the way with 61 pressures, the rest of the stop troops didn't follow suit.

Missouri Tigers linebacker Khalil Jacobs (5) and Missouri Tigers linebacker Dante McClellan (22) celebrate a muffed punt during the second quarter of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl at EverBank Stadium Saturday December 27, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As for Jacobs, he was solid at getting the pressure job done with the Tigers. He ranked second out of all Tigers linebackers in pressures (10), trailing only Josiah Trotter (14).

Considering he was more of a rotational piece for the Tigers, that pressure rate is one that should be viewed positively.

His Pro Football Focus pass-rushing grade also supports the narrative that he's capable of getting into a quarterback's bad graces, cementing a 75.3 grade on 41 pass-rushing snaps.

If the Colts choose to pick up Jacobs in this year's draft, it won't be a massive selection given his stock.

However, Indianapolis needs an 'all hands on deck' approach to improve at making quarterbacks uncomfortable this season.

As for Jacobs' Missouri teammate Trotter, Indianapolis showed some interest in him, as well, holding an interview with the Tigers linebacker at the NFL Combine.

With all of this considered, it's nearly a foregone conclusion that Indianapolis will secure a linebacker, or more, come late April.

Jacobs isn't an elite-level prospect, but he showed the capabilities to be a well-rounded linebacker in college.

He can handle pass coverage and tackle efficiently, but his bread and butter lies in pass-rushing and halting the run.

On paper, Jacob fits what Indianapolis is looking for in a potential depth linebacker and, if drafted by the Colts, might be featured on special teams for coordinator Brian Mason to deploy, especially after the departure of Segun Olubi to the Las Vegas Raiders.

There's also a chance that Jacobs goes undrafted, and Indianapolis has shown serious interest in scooping up UDFAs to add to the roster.

Keep an eye on Jacobs in the upcoming draft on Day 3, as the Colts very well might bring him into their ranks. But, as previously stated, even if he doesn't get selected, it doesn't mean Indianapolis doesn't have interest.

It's all about solidifying the linebacker room for the Colts and bolstering the pass-rush. Luckily, Jacobs meets both needs and could help quell those issues if selected.