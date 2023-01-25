Colts Land Heisman-Winning QB in ESPN Mock Draft

Mel Kiper Jr.'s first mock draft of the offseason has the Indianapolis Colts selecting a former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback with the fourth-overall pick.

When the Indianapolis Colts turn in their card during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft in a few months, it'll be no surprise at all if a quarterback's name is on it. That's what nearly everyone expects, after all.

In his first mock draft of the offseason, ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. agreed, giving the Colts former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young out of Alabama.

4. Indianapolis Colts

Bryce Young, QB, Alabama The trades for Carson Wentz and Matt Ryan in back-to-back offseasons didn't work out for general manager Chris Ballard, and now the Colts are starting over -- again -- at quarterback. Don't they have to draft a signal-caller here (if they don't trade up to get their preferred guy)? They have some intriguing talent on their roster, but as we've seen time and time again in the NFL, nothing else matters if they don't have their quarterback. There's a clear gap after the top three passers in this class, and the Colts don't necessarily have to trade up to get one of them. In this scenario, they could take Young, a quick processor with an elite feel for the pocket and how to move around and locate his target. The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner doesn't have a big frame, which some NFL scouts will downgrade him for because there aren't many starting quarterbacks under 200 pounds. I love his tape, though, and I'd be willing to bet on his talent. Spread out the offense and watch him throw darts to Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce.

In this simulation, Young is the second quarterback off the board behind Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, who is selected by the AFC South division-rival Houston Texans at No. 2.

Quarterback is almost universally the position that the Colts choose in mock drafts around the internet, but there is little uniformity in who they choose between Young, Stroud, Will Levis out of Kentucky, and Anthony Richardson from Florida.

Honestly, Young feels like the least likely of the four. He's arguably the group's best prospect but could show up in Indianapolis at the Scouting Combine measuring below 6'0" and/or less than 200 pounds. Many teams feel that quarterbacks should be at least 6'2" and around 215 pounds, so Young is quite the outlier.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard is among those that tend to bet on physical and athletic traits in draft prospects, as last year's Colts draft class was historic in their blend of size and athleticism. However, could Young's abilities as a passer and overall playmaker be the big swing that the Colts need to take to turn things around?

With how important it is for the Colts (and Ballard's job security) that they nail this pick, it's incredibly risky to invest in a quarterback whose lack of ideal size could get him hurt.

