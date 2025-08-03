Colts Camp Diary, Day 9: Richardson, QBs Show Out Before Baltimore
The Indianapolis Colts hit the field for their final practice before they travel to visit the Baltimore Ravens in the coming week for a joint practice and the preseason opener.
After turning the ball over a few times during Saturday's practice, quarterbacks Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones looked to get back on track. Here's how practice No. 9 went.
TEAM
--Cornerbacks Charvarius Ward (leg tightness), Jaylon Jones (hamstring), and JuJu Brents (hamstring), wide receiver Michael Pittman (groin), and linebacker Jaylon Carlies (undisclosed) all missed Sunday. Center Danny Pinter (undisclosed) and linebacker Segun Olubi (ankle) both returned after missing Saturday.
--Linebacker Zaire Franklin (ankle) returned to practice for the first time on Saturday, but only did positional work. On Sunday, he began doing some work during 7-on-7s.
--Sunday brought an incredibly sobering moment late in practice, as running back Salvon Ahmed suffered a severe lower leg injury as a result of a hip-drop tackle by safety Trey Washington. Ahmed took off through a big hole on the right side, sprinting toward the end zone, and right in front of the goal line, Washington grabbed Ahmed's waist and pulled him down as he landed on his legs. While Ahmed was being loaded onto a gurney to be carted off, Washington was visibly shaken and remorseful. Practice stopped for about 10 minutes as the entire team surrounded Ahmed and prayed for him.
OFFENSE
--Jones took the initial first-team reps and had a solid, efficient day. He went 10-of-13 (76.9%) during 11-on-11s, with completions to wide receiver Anthony Gould (2), receiver Alec Pierce, receiver Josh Downs, running back DJ Giddens, tight end Tyler Warren, tight end Mo Alie-Cox, receiver Laquon Treadwell, tight end Drew Ogletree, and a low red-zone touchdown throw to receiver Ashton Dulin. During the last 11-on-11 session, which focused on the hurry-up offense, Jones connected with Gould on a post route for about 40 yards.
--Richardson rebounded well from a pretty rough previous practice to go 10-of-14 passing (71.4%) in 11-on-11s. He had completions to Treadwell, tight end Jelani Woods, Warren, Alie-Cox, Pierce, Downs, Dulin, running back Tyler Goodson, and a short touchdown to running back Ulysses Bentley. Richardson's best throws of the day were two deep crossers to Gould (during 7-on-7s) and Pierce (11-on-11s). Richardson's accuracy was much more dialed in than the day before.
--Quarterback Riley Leonard had a terrific day; easily his best of the entire offseason. On his first drive of 11-on-11s, he went 7-of-7, with a short touchdown to receiver Landon Parker. On a later drive, he found receiver Tyler Kahmann alone along the left sideline for a long touchdown. He only missed one pass the whole day, which was a drop by the receiver.
--There were some productive runs from the running backs. Aside from Ahmed's run on the play when he was injured, Bentley was isolated with cornerback Tre Herndon on the outside, and he juked him to the ground, which drew celebrations from Bentley's fellow running backs on the sidelines.
DEFENSE
--The defense had a hellacious pass rush, especially on the first and second-team units. Defensive end Laiatu Latu, end Samson Ebukam, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, and tackle Neville Gallimore all got to Jones. Gallimore, end Kwity Paye, and safety Cam Bynum got to Richardson. End Durell Nchami also got to Leonard.
SPECIAL TEAMS
--Kickers Spencer Shrader and Maddux Trujillo both kicked in a live two-minute drill situation to punctuate drives by the first and second-team offenses. Shrader converted a 54-yarder, and Trujillo kicked twice, hitting it from 28 and 33 yards.