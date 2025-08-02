Colts Camp Diary, Day 8: Warren and Mitchell Excel, Franklin Returns
The Indianapolis Colts conducted their second-to-last practice on Saturday before heading east to Baltimore next week.
After Thursday's offensive explosion, expectations for the quarterbacks and the passing game were high, but ultimately, they fell short.
Here's how practice No. 8 went.
TEAM
--The following players were out on Saturday: wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (rest/groin), cornerbacks JuJu Brents (hamstring) and Jaylon Jones (hamstring), linebacker Segun Olubi (ankle), center Danny Pinter (undisclosed), and defensive end Tyquan Lewis (undisclosed).
--All-Pro linebacker Zaire Franklin made his camp debut after an ankle procedure kept him sidelined all offseason. He participated in position work, but not live team drills.
OFFENSE
--The focus of the offense was in the red zone, backed up inside the offense's own 5-yard line, and a couple of late-game, ball-movement sessions near the end of practice.
--Quarterback Anthony Richardson was first up to get the first-team reps on Saturday, and he fell back down to Earth after stringing together an excellent last few practices. Regardless of whether it was 7-on-7s or 11-on-11s, he was late on many of his throws, lacking the necessary timing and anticipation. Overall, this was by far his most inaccurate day. He was 3-of-10 passing (30.0%) during 11-on-11s, with completions to wide receiver AD Mitchell, wide receiver Laquon Treadwell, and a short touchdown to tight end Drew Ogletree. Richardson held onto the ball for a while on one rep and ripped a pass into the end zone for receiver Josh Downs, which was easily intercepted by cornerback Kenny Moore II. Richardson's best throw of the day was during 7-on-7s when he threw a rope to the sideline of the end zone as Mitchell hauled it in for a score. Passing in the red zone is inherently less efficient than the rest of the field, and it did appear the Colts were trying some things out offensively, but it was far from a crisp performance from Richardson.
--Quarterback Daniel Jones had a mixed bag of a performance, but it was certainly above Richardson's outing. Jones was 10-of-14 (71.4%) during 11-on-11s, with completions to tight end Tyler Warren (3), Downs (3), wide receiver Ashton Dulin (2), wide receiver Anthony Gould, and Mitchell. Jones had two short red-zone touchdown throws to Warren and another to Dulin. He also had two short touchdown throws to Downs during 7-on-7s. Jones also had two interceptions in the red zone during 7-on-7s: one by linebacker Joe Bachie and the other shortly after by safety Nick Cross.
--Quarterback Riley Leonard made a nice goal-line fade throw during 7-on-7s, which tight end Will Mallory high-pointed for the score.
--Some standouts in the passing game were Mitchell and Warren. Mitchell has had an outstanding week of camp, looking much more comfortable and making big plays during 11-on-11s in all areas of the field. He got a large amount of separation and was able to drag both feet in-bounds on his short touchdown from Richardson. Warren was a clear focal point in the low red zone, catching a couple of short touchdowns and missing another that was a poor throw by Richardson.
DEFENSE
--The defensive line had a decent performance, primarily against the run, including a run stuff by defensive tackle DeForest Buckner against running back DJ Giddens. On the short touchdown that Richardson threw to Ogletree, the play would've been blown dead in a game, as rookie defensive end JT Tuimoloau quickly got into the backfield for a would-be sack.
--Undrafted rookie cornerback Johnathan Edwards is getting more valuable reps lately with injuries at the position, and he made the most of it on Saturday with a big pass breakup in the end zone while covering Mitchell on a throw from Jones. Cornerback Samuel Womack III also had a near-interception of Richardson while covering Mitchell.
--Another undrafted rookie, linebacker Solomon DeShields, had a nice stuff on a screen pass from Leonard to Giddens. DeShields has made a couple of heads-up plays recently.
SPECIAL TEAMS
--The kicking competition continued on Saturday as Spencer Shrader went 3-of-4 (75.0%), with makes from 36, 39, and 44 yards, and a miss off the left upright from 52 yards. He was able to get a live 11-on-11 kick (good from 39) that punctuated a late-game simulation, orchestrated by Jones and the first-team offense. Maddux Trujillo went 2-of-3 (66.7%), with makes from 36 and 52 yards, and a miss, wide left, from 44 yards.
--On the punt team, the primary gunners continued to be Dulin and Tyler Goodson. Daniel Scott has been the main personal protector throughout camp, and he did get some reps on Saturday, but Hunter Wohler got most of them. Jaylon Carlies, Liam Anderson, and Giddens also got reps as the other backfield player on the punt team.