The NFL is full of surprises, and the Indianapolis Colts' sudden collapse to the sixth seed in the AFC is certainly one of them after the team started 8-2.

The Colts are plummeting down the AFC leaderboard with only five games left on the schedule. They've lost their spot as the top dog in the AFC South, but they have a chance to reclaim it in a divisional matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars this weekend.

The Colts released their first injury report of the week ahead of Sunday's clash. The Colts conducted a walkthrough, so the injury report is only an estimation of each player's participation had there been a real practice.

Colts' Injury Report

Gardner's name comes as no surprise after the star corner left last week's loss against the Houston Texans early in the first quarter. According to reports, Gardner is week-to-week, but head coach Shane Steichen expects him to make a return this season. A stint on injured reserve is not in play for Gardner.

Downs was estimated to be a non-participant due to two separate injuries. The Colts have usually rested anyone with minor knocks on Wednesdays, so the next two days will give more insight into whether or not Downs will suit up against the Jags.

Moore is sick and has an ankle injury. That ankle injury was reported last week, but he still played about 75% of the team's defensive snaps against Houston.

Lewis missed Weeks 8, 9, and 10 due to a groin injury, and he's back on the injury report with an ankle injury. His practice designations later in the week should make it clear whether or not he can play against Jacksonville.

Jones is still dealing with a fractured fibula, but Steichen is adamant he'll be good to go.

Carlies is nearing the end of his 21-day practice window, and he's been a full participant in practice for some time now. The Colts may activate him before facing Jacksonville.

Jaguars' Injury Report

DE Travon Walker (Knee) - DNP

WR Parker Washington (Hip) - DNP

OL Walker Little (Concussion) - DNP

S Andrew Wingard (Concussion) - DNP

OL Chuma Edoga (Calf) - LP

DT Arik Armstead (Hand) - LP

DE Danny Striggow (Knee) - LP

LB Devin Lloyd (Chest) - LP

LB Foye Oluokun (Hamstring) - LP

P Logan Cooke (Shoulder) - LP

LS Ross Matiscik (Back) - LP

CB Jourdan Lewis (Neck) - FULL

S Eric Murray (Neck) - FULL

The Jaguars have an absolute laundry list of injuries, but here are a few key takeaways from their Wednesday report.

Former number one overall pick Travon Walker missed practice after sitting out the team's last two games. Walker has had an off year, recording just 2.5 sacks in 9 games played.

Washington, who is one of the team's main receivers, also sat out. He has 36 receptions for 447 yards and 3 touchdowns on the year, all of which are career highs.

Little, the blindside tackle for Trevor Lawrence, is in concussion protocol.

Lloyd and Oluokun are both starting linebackers, so their status will be important to watch as the week goes on.

