Colts Training Camp Journal, Day 6: Laiatu Latu Closes in 2-Min. Drill
The Indianapolis Colts held their sixth practice of training camp on Friday, and it was just their second padded practice of the summer and the first that had been moved indoors at Grand Park Sports Campus.
Here are Horseshoe Huddle's observations throughout the morning.
TEAM
— Defensive lineman Dayo Odeyingbo (calf) missed a fourth consecutive practice, as cornerback Ameer Speed (undisclosed) was absent for a third straight as well, and tight end Will Mallory (hamstring) and linebacker Jaylon Carlies (hip) were out for the second straight day. Linebacker Cameron McGrone (undisclosed) was a new name to pop up on the absentee list Friday. Defensive end Samson Ebukam suffered a potentially season-ending Achilles injury three practices ago. Defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (Active/Non-Football Ilness, high blood pressure) and cornerback Chris Lammons (Active/Physically Unable to Perform, ankle) remain out. Titus Leo, who was carted off the field with a knee injury on Tuesday, returned to practice on Friday.
— The Colts went back to wide receiver vs. cornerback 1-on-1s on Friday. The following are the results of each matchup, with an offensive win being declared by a catch or defensive penalty and a defensive win coming on an incompletion or offensive penalty: Michael Pittman Jr. def. JuJu Brents, Alec Pierce def. Jaylon Jones, Josh Downs def. Kenny Moore II, D.J. Montgomery def. Jaylin Simpson, Darrell Baker Jr. def. AD Mitchell, Ethan Fernea def. Michael Tutsie (red-zone TD), Ashton Dulin def. Dallis Flowers (red-zone TD), Jones def. Juwann Winfree, Laquon Treadwell def. Clay Fields III, Derek Slywka def. Baker, Brents def. Pittman, Moore def. Downs, Simpson def. Montgomery (INT), Tutsie def. Fernea (INT), Flowers def. Dulin, Jones def. Mitchell, Fields def. Treadwell
— The primary focus of the live 11-on-11 and 7-on 7 team drills focused on high and low red zone, normal in-game situations (first, second, third downs), and the two-minute drill.
OFFENSE
— Quarterback Anthony Richardson was 8-of-12 passing (66.7%), with completions to Pittman (3), Kylen Granson (3), Mitchell, and Downs and had a deep downfield interception thrown to Blackmon. On the play, Richardson targeted Pittman roughly 40 yards downfield into double-coverage, with Blackmon leaping up in front of Pittman and taking it away. Richardson acknowledged after practice that he is more intentional about going downfield this summer. Richardson and Pittman did connect on a touchdown during 7-on-7s in the back of the end zone while working in the low red zone.
— The rookie receiver Mitchell had a pretty solid day. On one play during 11-on-11s, Richardson found Mitchell on a corner route for about 25 yards along the right side. A short while later, Richardson targeted Mitchell again about 35 yards down the left side and drew a defensive pass interference flag against Brents. Mitchell later caught a touchdown from QB Joe Flacco from about 10 yards out in the back, right corner of the end zone.
— The second-team line was made up of Matt Goncalves (LT), Wesley French (LG), Tanor Bortolini (C), Dalton Tucker (RG), and Blake Freeland (RT). The third-team line was Jake Witt (LT), Josh Sills (LG), Danny Pinter (C), Wesley French (RG), and Arlington Hambright (RT).
— Flacco to Dulin is a developing duo for the offense's second team. Similar to the chemistry Flacco has shown with rookie deep threat Anthony Gould to this point, Dulin is a frequent flyer for Flacco during 11-on-11s. They connected on a short touchdown in traffic on Friday and later again on a tough catch that Dulin made falling to the ground during the two-minute drill.
— We saw some decent plays during the developmental 11-on-11 period, including QB Kedon Slovis finding Winfree from about 15 yards along left side. Running back Trent Pennix has also made a habit out of breaking big runs during these periods as well, as he did it again on Friday.
— While wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland is near the bottom of the depth chart, I've noticed him helping out young players quite a bit this week, coaching them up and giving advice after plays. Today, he was working with Fields, who is another young player that appears to be soaking up all the guidance he can get from the veteran players.
DEFENSE
— AFC South offenses may soon be having a Laiatu Latu problem on their hands; the Colts' offense does right now, at least. Ever since the pads came on at camp on Tuesday, Latu has been a menace for the offensive line, essentially setting up shop in the backfield. On Friday, he had at least two would-be sacks against Richardson and the first-team offense, including one during the two-minute drill that killed the first-team offense's session.
— Blackmon has continued to be a star for the defense, as his latest interception puts him at two interceptions and at least four pass breakups just this week. The plays he's making are routinely downfield, which prompted media to ask head coach Shane Steichen after practice if Blackmon has begun to get some reps at the Colts' vacant free safety spot, which Steichen confirmed. Keep an eye on this, as the Colts need to figure out who Blackmon's running mate officially will be, although Nick Cross and Ronnie Harrison have received the bulk of the other safety work, with Rodney Thomas II contributing as well. Cross and Harrison are both more natural strong safeties, so this may be a real consideration by the Colts.
— A couple of young defenders made big plays in pass coverage on Friday. Fields broke up a pass from QB Sam Ehlinger intended for Montgomery, and linebacker Craig Young dislodged a deep ball from tight end Jordan Murray that was also thrown by Ehlinger.
SPECIAL TEAMS
— Both the first and second team offenses had their two-minute drills conclude in field goal attempts. For the first-team kicker Matt Gay converted from 36 yards out with just seconds remaining on the clock. econd-team kicker Spencer Shrader's kick was short from 55 yards.
