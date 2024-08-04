Colts Training Camp Journal, Day 7: Pittman TD Salvages Offense's Day
The Indianapolis Colts took the field on Sunday for practice No. 7 of training camp at Grand Park Sports Campus. It was a scorcher, with the thermometer hitting 88 degrees while the team donned full pads for the third time during camp.
The offense was off its mark in the passing game, as both the first and second teams struggled to find consistency. However, a late rally from the first-team offense attempted to salvage what was an erratic day overall.
Here are Horseshoe Huddle's observations throughout the morning.
TEAM
— Defensive lineman Dayo Odeyingbo (calf) missed a fifth consecutive practice, as tight end Will Mallory (hamstring) and linebacker Jaylon Carlies (hip) were out for the third straight day. Linebacker Liam Anderson and safety Kendell Brooks were new names to land on the injury report. Defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (Active/Non-Football Ilness, high blood pressure) and cornerback Chris Lammons (Active/Physically Unable to Perform, ankle) remain out. After practice, when asked about updates on Davis and Odeyingbo, head coach Shane Steichen said that the team "was still working through it."
— The primary focus of the live 11-on-11 and 7-on 7 team drills focused on red zone and in-game situations (first, second, and third downs).
— Another day, another fight, which is commonplace during camp after a week or so of running into the same people in the heat. This time, right guard Will Fries and safety Julian Blackmon got into it, with Blackmon throwing a couple of punches before the two were pulled apart.
OFFENSE
— This wasn't quarterback Anthony Richardson's best day. Although he went 8-of-13 passing (61.5%), some of his incompletions appeared to be well off-target, whether it be due to miscommunication with the receiver or throwing off platform. Richardson had completions to Jonathan Taylor (2), Josh Downs, Alec Pierce, AD Mitchell, and Trey Sermon. Richardson's best play of the day came in the first-team offense's final series of 11-on11s when he found Pittman about 25 yards down the right side in the end zone on a back-shoulder play that resulted in a score. Jaylon Jones was in coverage.
— Mitchell had a couple of high-quality plays, first with Richardson on a gain of about 30 yards down the right side. The ball was slightly underthrown, so Mitchell had to slow down for it, but otherwise had the defender beaten badly enough where he would've been gone for a long touchdown with a more leading pass. Later, Mitchell made another play with Joe Flacco throwing him the ball, as they connected on a comeback along the right side for about 15 yards.
— Speaking of Flacco, his connection with rookie Anthony Gould continues to grow, as the two connected on a post route for about 30 yards. The same can be said for Flacco and Ashton Dulin who had at least two or three completions together during team drills.
— The second-team line was made up of Blake Freeland (LT), Josh Sills (LG), Danny Pinter (C), Dalton Tucker (RG), and Matt Goncalves (RT). The third-team line was Jake Witt (LT), Sills (LG), Tanor Bortolini (C), Wesley French (RG), and Arlington Hambright (RT).
DEFENSE
— This was another quality day for the defense's pass rush, as linebacker E.J. Speed, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, and defensive end Kwity Paye all got to Richardson for would-be sacks. Linebacker Segun Olubi and Titus Leo also combined for one for the second-team defense.
— Blackmon isn't done making plays this summer, as he got his hand in between the ball and tight end Kylen Granson to break up a pass. Fellow safety Trevor Denbow also made a big play in the passing game, intercepting a Sam Ehlinger pass in the end zone in front of receiver D.J. Montgomery.
— With starting defensive end Samson Ebukam's potential season-ending Achilles injury, the Colts need more ends to step up, and Genard Avery did just that. On one series, he had a tackle for loss in the run game and right after, made a strip-sack on Flacco.
