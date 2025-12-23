Colts' Offensive Pillar Won't Make Critical 49ers Primetime Clash

The Indianapolis Colts are nearing a massive primetime matchup on Monday Night Football with the white-hot San Francisco 49ers.

Essentially, Indy's playoff hopes lie in the balance when the bright lights hit Lucas Oil Stadium. If the Colts can't get it done tonight, postseason chances fall to life support-levels of low.

The biggest story will be if 44-year-old Philip Rivers can somehow turn back the clock to help lead Indianapolis to a monumental victory when he makes his 2025 home debut in front of the crowd at Lucas Oil Stadium.

With this fantastic matchup at the top of mind, here are the inactives from each squad ahead of Monday Night Football.

Colts Inactives

Interestingly, linebacker Jaylon Carlies finds himself on the inactive list as a healthy scratch for a second consecutive week.

With how much Indy needs coverage help at the second level, this brings up the question of why he stays with the designation.

Cornerback Sauce Gardner's addition should surprise nobody. Keep an eye on his status ahead of Week 17 when the Colts face the Jacksonville Jaguars at home.

Anthony Gould was out last week, as well. His exclusion prompted the elevation of Coleman Owen, who will operate as the returner after handling that responsibility against the Seattle Seahawks.

Most importantly, starting left tackle Bernhard Raimann lands on the list. It's likely that the Colts roll with Luke Tenuta, but this is a bit concerning.

Raimann is the best offensive lineman for the Colts minus the future Hall of Famer, Quenton Nelson. His status will be one to monitor closely for the last few games of the regular season.

49ers Inactives

Wide receiver Ricky Pearsall won't suit up due to a knee and ankle injury. Quarterback Brock Purdy will miss Persall's production.

He's accumulated 31 catches for 443 receiving yards on the year.

Lastly, starting cornerback Renardo Green will miss this one due to a neck injury. He'll likely be followed up with Darrell Luter, Jr.

Rivers has a second week of preparation under his belt, and that will pay off with how he operates against a far-less aggressive pass rush. The 49ers are last in the league in sacks (16), so expect Rivers to be sped up less.

This offense will need a big game from the all-star running back Jonathan Taylor to help propel what will still be a limited offense to victory.

While Gardner and Charvarius Ward won't be at cornerback for Lou Anarumo tonight, DeForest Buckner will make his long-awaited return for Indy's stop troops.

Buckner is a player that is so good that his mere presence effects an entire offensive gameplan. Even if San Francisco contains him on a full, or limited, snap count, he'll open opportunities for the rest of the line.

A name like Laiatu Latu might be in store for a huge game if Buckner plays enough snaps and draws a good number of double teams.

This game is almost like a playoff bout for the Colts. While they aren't entirely out of it if they lose, they would have razor-thin chances. In short - they have to win this.

Rivers and the offense must continue to be sharp, but more explosive and diverse. The defense has to get after Purdy or risk a collapse.

We'll see how this thing plays out, as both teams are ready for gridiron war at Lucas Oil Stadium with mountainous implications on the line.

