Colts Camp Diary, Day 6: Richardson, Jones Stack Big Days
The Indianapolis Colts were back on the field at Grand Park Sports Campus Tuesday for practice No. 6, which was also their second fully-padded practice in a row.
The physicality was there, but the quarterback play also remained strong as Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones stacked yet another encouraging performance.
Here's how practice No. 6 went.
TEAM
--Linebacker Zaire Franklin (ankle) remains out as he recovers from offseason surgery. While not in pads, he was seen doing some individual work off to the side early in practice with his helmet on. The team hopes he can return this week. Wide receiver Alec Pierce returned after missing Monday's practice with a blister on his foot. Cornerbacks JuJu Brents (hamstring) and David Long Jr. (groin), linebacker Cameron McGrone (quad), and running back Salvon Ahmed (back) all missed their first day of practice. Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. suffered a groin injury during practice, and cornerback Jaylon Jones suffered a hamstring injury during 1-on-1s that required him to be carted off the field.
--Scuffles, arguments, disagreements, melees - whatever conflict you want to refer to haven't been common during this camp. However, at one point, Jones found running back Jonathan Taylor for a short screen pass, and defensive tackle Grover Stewart grabbed Taylor and threw him to the ground, which prompted angry reactions from Taylor and several offensive players. The skirmish quickly defused, however.
--Some highlights of the receiver vs. defensive back 1-on-1 drills were receiver Anthony Gould beating safety Cam Bynum twice; once on a slant where his cut got him a ton of separation, and then on a 30-ish-yard touchdown from Richardson. Cornerback Samuel Womack III had a pair of breakups in 1-on-1s against receivers Alec Pierce and Landon Parker. However, Womack then had a defensive pass interference flag during the developmental period, which has been somewhat common.
OFFENSE
--The primary first-team offense was: Richardson (QB), Taylor (RB), Pittman (WR), Pierce (WR), Josh Downs (WR), Tyler Warren (TE), Bernhard Raimann (LT), Quenton Nelson (LG), Danny Pinter (C), Matt Goncalves (RG), and Braden Smith (RT).
--It was Richardson's turn first with the first-team offense, and he delivered another solid day throughout until a shaky final period. In total, he went 10-of-15 during 11-on-11s, with red zone touchdown throws to Pittman, Mo Alie-Cox, and Downs. Richardson also added a short rushing touchdown early during red zone work. Richardson's completions went to Pittman (4), Downs (2), Alie-Cox, Gould, Drew Ogletree, and DJ Giddens. Richardson also had a pair of beautiful throws during 7-on-7s, both on corner routes. First, he found Warren for about 20 yards over Kenny Moore II, and then shortly after to Downs for about 15 yards, again over Moore.
--Jones and Richardson continued to rotate reps with the first and second-team offenses. Jones stacked another high-quality day, going 7-of-10 during 11-on-11s, with a short touchdown throw to Ashton Dulin. Jones completed balls to Taylor (2), Dulin (2), Giddens, Gould, and Downs. Jones, too, had a short rushing touchdown. The completion to Downs was an impressive throw late in practice, Jones finding Downs on a corner route about 20 yards at the left sideline. Something to note is the difference in timing for Jones: during 7-on-7s, his timing is outstanding and he throws players open. However, he is often late on throws during 11-on-11s. That bears monitoring to see if it improves at all.
-- Wide receiver AD Mitchell had a very rough start to training camp, but has turned it up in the last two practices with the pads on. On Tuesday, Mitchell first made a nice play in 1-walon-1s against Justin Walley. Later, Jones and Mitchell connected on three consecutive throws during 7-on-7s. The first was a go ball for about 30 yards down the left side. Mitchell leaped up and grabbed the ball over Womack. Next, Jones found Mitchell for a simple 5-yard slant, in which Mitchell made a nifty spin move to evade a tackle. Jones and Mitchell then connected on a 15-yard out at the right sideline.
--Riley Leonard had the big play of the day, uncorking a deep ball for D.J. Montgomery over Johnathan Edwards for a touchdown of about 75 yards. Arm strength is a big question mark for Leonard, but it was a perfect deep throw.
--The offensive line has been able to create some real push and space for the running backs to move. Giddens popped a long run down the left side. Running back Tyler Goodson, who is making himself indispensable on special teams, had a short rushing touchdown during red zone drills.
DEFENSE
--The primary first-team defense was: Kwity Paye (DE), DeForest Buckner (DT), Stewart (DT), Laiatu Latu (DE), Joe Bachie (MIKE), Jaylon Carlies (WILL), Charvarius Ward (CB), Walley (CB), Moore (NCB), Bynum (FS), and Nick Cross (SS).
--It's been harder during camp for the defense to come down with definite would-be sacks, given that all of Richardson, Jones, Leonard, and Jason Bean can be considered mobile quarterbacks, but Paye had what likely would've been a sack as he flushed Jones deep out of the pocket on one play.
--Rookie defensive end JT Tuimoloau came up with a big pass breakup, as Bean reared back to throw and Tuimoloau got airborne, killing the play before it ever had a chance.
--Walley is already getting essentially all of the first-team reps, but he's really going to have to step up now with injuries to Jones and Brents. Walley had a big pass breakup today while swatting the ball away from Pittman on an intermediate crossing route.
--The Colts did a live period (including tackling) featuring their young/developmental players, and to say the defense won would be an understatement. It began with linebacker Solomon DeShields blowing up a run for a tackle for loss. Bean then threw an interception to safety Hunter Wohler. Defensive end Isaiah Land notched a sack on Bean, and Bean also dropped a bad shotgun snap.
SPECIAL TEAMS
--It was Maddux Trujillo's turn to kick on Tuesday after Spencer Shrader was a perfect 5-of-5 on Monday. Trujillo converted all six attempts, from 33, 39, 45, 49, and 54 yards (twice).