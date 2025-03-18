Colts' Camryn Bynum Brings 'Versatility' to Defense
The Indianapolis Colts have been highly active in free agency. Notable signings are cornerback Charvarius Ward, running back Khalil Herbert, and quarterback Daniel Jones. Another is safety Camryn Bynum, who spoke to the Indianapolis media recently.
The safety called himself 'versatile' and when asked about what he brings to the Colts as a player, Bynum said he asserts 'leadership' into his craft.
“Versatility, leadership. I think – just everybody sees all the celebrations, everything that goes viral in the media, but a lot of people don't see the work behind it." Bynum continued, "I pride myself on being one of the hardest workers in the room, putting in so much extra work, being a leader, leading by example, not a super rah-rah guy, but somebody that's always going to be consistent being in the right spots on the field but also off the field, being somebody that's really locked in in the meeting room and keeping my head down, focused during the week."
Clearly, Bynum is happy to be with Indianapolis and Lou Anarumo, who will utilize the versatility the former Minnesota Vikings safety speaks of. Bynum has shown a ball-hawk mentality and only improved throughout each season in his short NFL career.
Through four seasons, Bynum has recorded 342 tackles (217 solo), eight interceptions, 28 passes defended, and three fumbles forced. He's also a stout run defender, included were three picks, and 10 passes defended in 2024, the most of any year he's played.
Bynum also joins strong safety Nick Cross, who had a breakout season and defends the run tough (80.4 per Pro Football Focus). This duo is exactly what Anarumo wanted, as his defense works best with solid safety execution, and now Indianapolis has the starters they need.
Bynum's presence and personality will ignite his teammates to new heights, helping their mentality on the field. Also, Bynum will be an upgrade from Julian Blackmon, who might see himself back on the Colts, but with a cheap, one-year deal and in a more limited capacity, perhaps even a rotational role.
Bynum will look to join new cornerback leader Ward in helping Indianapolis revitalize what was an overall bad pass defense in 2024 under Gus Bradley.
