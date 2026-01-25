The Indianapolis Colts gambled their future when they made a mid-season move for Sauce Gardner. Although the decision didn't pay off this year, Gardner is under contract through the 2030 season, giving the Colts some time to work him into their defense.

Gardner caught the injury bug almost as soon as he landed in Indianapolis, but the fourth-year defender still played excellent football when he was on the field. According to PFSN, Gardner allowed just .7 yards per coverage snap, which ranked him comfortably among the top 10 corners in the league.

The NFL cornerbacks who allowed the fewest yards per coverage snap in 2025 (min. 200 cov. snaps):



🔒 Eric Stokes, LV - 0.5

🔒 Pat Surtain II, DEN - 0.6

🔒 Joey Porter Jr., PIT - 0.6

🔒 James Pierre, PIT - 0.6

🔒 Tre’Davious White, BUF - 0.6

🔒 Quinyon Mitchell, PHI - 0.7

🔒… pic.twitter.com/nFkg0qIDE1 — PFSN (@PFSN365) January 21, 2026

Gardner started four of his eight possible games with the Colts, but he left a few plays into the first drive in one of those games and at halftime in another. According to Pro Football Reference, Gardner was targeted 17 times in his four starts with the Colts, allowing nine catches for 77 yards and zero touchdowns. Gardner also missed zero tackles.

The Colts have spent years searching for a true shutdown corner, and based on the numbers, they may finally have one. Gardner’s presence will allow defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo to diversify his scheme. With Gardner locking down one side of the field, the Colts can increase their use of press-man coverage and blitz packages, knowing they can trust him to win one-on-one.

The Colts allowed the second-most passing yards per game this season, but that stat should change with a full season of Gardner. The former All-Pro isn't known for getting interceptions, but that doesn't matter when the receiver can't catch the ball.

Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter

Colts general manager Chris Ballard gave up the team's next two first-round picks and wide receiver AD Mitchell to acquire Gardner. Although the decision didn't pay off immediately as Ballard had hoped, he still defended the move in his postseason press conference.

"I said look, would we get this guy in the draft? Well okay, maybe," Ballard said. "Get a little luck. But you're talking about a premier guy that’s been to Pro Bowls. He's 24 years old and the contract was, we thought, advantageous to acquire. So no, look unfortunately, he pulls a calf right when we get him... look, Sauce (Gardner) has got a really bright future and he's going to be a core piece for us here for a while.”



Gardner has one more season with a low cap hit before he's set to earn $30+ million annually. The Colts need to make the most of their salary cap this year before Gardner's contract hits.

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) is helped off the field following an injury Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, during a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Colts could also face more questions at corner. Charvarius Ward Sr. is contemplating retirement, a move that would leave a void at the outside corner.

Justin Walley, who the Colts selected in the third round last year, did not get to play his rookie season due to a torn ACL. If Ward retires, it's very possible that Walley steps into his role.

The Colts are keeping their core together for another year, and they need better pass defense to become a contender. Gardner's efforts should help lead the way.

Recommended Articles