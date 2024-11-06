Colts' Captain Praised for Elite Metric
The Indianapolis Colts have had a sub-par 2024 campaign with a mediocre 4-5 record (1-3 divisional). However, there have been bright spots and better performances in recent weeks from some of the most important names on Indy's roster. Pro Football Focus details linebacker Zaire Franklin in an article detailing observations for all NFL teams after week nine.
Zaire Franklin has more defensive stops against the run (23) than any other linebacker, which is matched only by Anfernee Jennings.- Khaled Elsayed | Pro Football Focus
Franklin had a slow start to 2024 but is picking up momentum. Nine weeks in he's leading the NFL in tackles with 95 and posts PFF defensive grades of 61.9 overall and 70.6 run. However, as Elsayed states along with the 23 defensive stops, Franklin is doing fantastic things for Gus Bradley's defense against the ground. Elsayed's comparison, New England Patriots edge defender Anfernee Jennings is posting an excellent run defense mark of 80.5, giving perspective to how well Franklin is playing against the run.
Franklin missed Wednesday's practice ahead of a tough week 10 home tilt with the Buffalo Bills, so Indianapolis hopes the former Syracuse Orange alum will be able to suit up and overcome his ankle injury. Franklin's linebacker counterpart, E.J. Speed has collected 82 tackles (58 solo), 6 for loss, and a pass defended. Last year Franklin and Speed built a great reputation as one of the most overlooked LB duos in the league, and while that hasn't always been the case in 2024, the two are hitting a better stride of momentum as of late and want that to continue in week 10.
If the Colts want any chance to slow down Josh Allen and Buffalo, they'll need both Franklin and Speed at their best on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium, or risk falling to 4-6 on the campaign and hurting their playoff chances.
