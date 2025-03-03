Colts Have Chance to Sign Super Bowl Champion Cornerback
The Indianapolis Colts are in desperate need of secondary help after a season riddled with injuries that allowed opposing teams to expose inexperienced players in the passing game.
Young corners JuJu Brents and Jaylon Jones were handed starting jobs after general manager Chris Ballard made little effort to improve the secondary last offseason. After Brents exited a Week 1 matchup against the Houston Texans due to injury, Colts fans knew the secondary was in deep trouble.
The team would go on to allow 229.4 passing yards per game (26th in NFL) and a 69.36% completion rate to opposing quarterbacks (30th in NFL). After a rough season, the Colts are expected to make a move that will at least boost the secondary's depth entering 2025.
If the Colts want a veteran, a new name just entered the market. The Philadelphia Eagles are expected to cut cornerback Darius Slay before the start of next season in a cost-cutting move (per Adam Schefter | ESPN). The Eagles are designating Slay for a post-June 1st release, saving the team an extra $4.3 million in cap space.
Slay started 14 regular season and four playoff games for the Eagles en-route to their Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs last season. He recorded five passes defended and one interception during their four-game playoff run.
Slay will be ending a five-year stay in Philly. The Colts could be a top contender to sign Slay and extend his 12-year NFL career, especially if the team wants a veteran presence to help guide the likes of Brents and Jones through the early stages of their careers.
Slay was graded as the 69th best cornerback in the league out of 223 eligible players by Pro Football Focus. A 67.6 overall grade is nothing to be in awe of, but it shows that he brings reliable play despite being 34 years old.
Indy could theoretically sign Slay to a short, cheap contract that gives him the option to leave after one or two years. He would bring a brief sense of stability to the locker room as the Colts continue to build for new defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.
Considering head coach Shane Steichen's past connections with the Eagles, it's not out of the question for Slay to land with the Colts. The team has a few weeks to decide which free agents to pursue as they aim for a return to postseason football.
