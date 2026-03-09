The Indianapolis Colts are moving on from a player who has been the centerpiece of their passing offense for several years.

According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Colts have agreed to trade wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. to the Pittsburgh Steelers in a deal that involves a swap of late-round draft picks. No players are included in the trade package.

Trade: Michael Pittman is being traded to the Steelers. pic.twitter.com/4bIzcE0kNC — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2026

The move marks the end of an era for Indianapolis. Pittman has been the team’s primary receiving option for several seasons and one of the most reliable offensive pieces on the roster.

Last season, Pittman recorded 80 receptions and seven touchdowns while leading the team in receptions.

However, after the Colts returned from their Week 11 bye, Pittman's production dipped. This especially became the case once Daniel Jones went down for the year with an Achilled injury in Week 14.

The subsequent starters, Philip Rivers and Riley Leonard, simply couldn't get Pittman the ball like Jones could.

His physical playing style and ability to work the middle of the field made him a consistent safety valve in the Colts’ offense.

Financial considerations appear to have played a major role in the decision. Pittman, now 29 years old, was entering the final year of his previous three-year, $68 million contract with a $29 million cap hit scheduled for the 2026 season.

By completing the trade, Indianapolis clears roughly $24 million in cap space. That flexibility could prove important as the organization manages extensions and roster priorities across the offense.

The timing of the move also follows a major development in the Colts’ receiving room. Earlier today, wide receiver Alec Pierce signed a new four-year deal after leading Indianapolis with 1,003 receiving yards in 2025.

Indy lands its top target: Free-agent WR Alec Pierce is returning to the Colts with a four-year, $116 million deal, per @PatMcAfeeShow. pic.twitter.com/TZHic7iw9t — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2026

Keeping both receivers long-term would have been financially difficult, and the Colts ultimately chose to commit to Pierce moving forward.

For Pittsburgh, the acquisition adds a physical possession receiver to pair with DK Metcalf. Shortly after the trade, the Steelers agreed to a three-year contract extension with Pittman worth $59 million.

The Steelers finished the 2025 season at 10–7 before falling in the wild-card round, and the addition of Pittman gives head coach Mike McCarthy another proven target as the team looks to push deeper into the postseason.

For the Colts, the move is a difficult one emotionally. Pittman had become synonymous with the franchise’s offense for much of the past decade.

Few players embodied the toughness and identity of the offense the way Pittman did. From contested catches over the middle to playing through injuries and setting the tone physically, he became a fan favorite and a respected leader inside the locker room.

THE #STEELERS HAVE ACQUIRED AN ABSOLUTE DEMON IN MICHAEL PITTMAN.



THIS WAS ONE OF THE BEST CATCHES OF THE DECADE.



😱😱😱



pic.twitter.com/KP0g4cniWZ — MLFootball (@MLFootball) March 9, 2026

While the business side of the NFL ultimately forced Indianapolis to make a difficult decision, Pittman’s impact on the Colts’ offense — and the connection he built with the fan base — will not be forgotten.

But with Pierce now locked in and the roster entering another financial balancing act, Indianapolis ultimately chose flexibility over familiarity as the next phase of the offense takes shape.