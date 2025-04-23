Colts' Chances at Landing Top Tight Ends Official
The Indianapolis Colts are one day away from an NFL draft of gargantuan proportions, especially when considering the future of the franchise.
While there are pieces to add to the roster for depth and possible starter prowess, nothing is close to how bad Indy needs a tight end. For the purpose of getting ahead of it, the two linked constantly to the Colts are Penn State's Tyler Warren, the 2024 Mackey Award winner, and Michigan's Colston Loveland, the smooth and savvy pass-catcher.
In an ESPN breakdown from Seth Walder highlighting first-round picks, Indy is posed with the question: "Will the Colts be able to get one of the top two tight ends at No. 14?"
Here's Walder's statement on the matter:
"Both players have the best odds at that spot, as Warren has an 18% chance to be selected and Loveland is at 12%. So the Colts shouldn't have to make any trades for one of them. There's a 95% chance at least one will be available at their current slot."
95 percent is very encouraging. Warren finished 2024 with absurd numbers, catching 104 passes for 1,233 receiving yards, 11.9 yards per reception, and eight touchdown catches. In short, Warren destroyed defenses every week with 6.5 catches per game.
As for Loveland, he only saw 10 games but made the most of his opportunities for the Wolverines, securing 56 passes for 582 yards, a healthy 10.4 yards per haul, and five scores.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Walder later mentions the dismay that Indy's offense felt with their lack of receiving production from the tight end position last year, stating: "The Colts have been commonly matched to the tight ends in this class. Indianapolis managed just 39 catches for 467 yards from its tight ends last season. Both numbers ranked in the bottom two in the NFL."
For four tight ends to manage 39 catches is an embarrassment, regardless of Anthony Richardson's struggles or former Indy field general Joe Flacco's age and lack of mobility. This is the draft where Indy cannot overthink the number 14 pick, they must select a tight end if Warren or Loveland is sitting there.
While there are technically other areas they can go with that selection, nothing on the roster screams 'help' more than tight end. The Colts lost last year's leading receiver at tight end, Kylen Granson, to the Philadelphia Eagles.
This leaves veteran Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree, and Will Mallory. Those three won't cut it, and none are starters. Warren or Loveland are great fits for Shane Steichen's offense and can help Richardson as weapons to throw to.
It's almost time for Indianapolis to make a big decision on Thursday. Chris Ballard has to nail this draft to keep his job intact for the future. The Colts can't muster another sad finish or bad year from their tight ends. This is a golden opportunity to select one of two great prospects who each have the talent to be great in the NFL.
Recommended Articles