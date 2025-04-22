Hicks: Final Colts 2025 7-Round Mock Draft
The 2025 NFL Draft is just a few days out, and the Indianapolis Colts will soon be on the clock with their first-round pick. This team has quite a few needs heading into the big day, so there are a few different avenues they could take early in this draft.
With all the visits and pro days finally in the books, here is where I'm leaning with my final mock draft of the 2025 offseason.
Round 1, Pick 14: TE Colston Loveland, Michigan
I went back and forth on this pick over the past week and, ultimately, I decided to go with Michigan tight end Colston Loveland. I believe there is a decent chance that Penn State tight end Tyler Warren falls to this pick, but in this scenario, I had him going just a tad earlier than the Colts' selection. Rather than moving up to secure Warren, the Colts stick and pick Loveland in this mock draft.
Loveland is a solid tight end prospect who has produced in the Big Ten since his age-19 season. He is one of the better route runners in the class, and his blocking, particularly out in space, can be an asset to an NFL team as well. He may not be the perfect fit for the Colts' offense, but he would certainly be another weapon for Shane Steichen to utilize next season.
Loveland is currently dealing with a shoulder injury, but that is expected to heal up by August (at the latest), leaving him available for most of training camp this offseason.
TRADE: The Indianapolis Colts send pick 45 (Round 2) and a 2026 Round 6 selection to the Seattle Seahawks for pick 50 (Round 2) and pick 137 (Round 4).
The Colts execute a patented Chris Ballard trade back in this mock draft. The Seahawks have a ton of picks at their disposal in this draft, so they move up to secure an offensive line talent at pick 45. The Colts add another early day-three pick to their arsenal with this move.
Round 2, Pick 50 (From SEA): DE Landon Jackson, Arkansas
The Colts' defensive line needs some help this offseason, especially with Laiatu Latu being the only edge rusher under contract past the 2025 season. The Colts need to restock the cupboard up front, and a player like Landon Jackson is exactly their type of pass rusher on day three. His size and his explosiveness could even make him the ideal Dayo Odeyingbo replacement for this upcoming season.
Jackson is strong edge prospect in this draft, coming in at 6'6" and posting elite explosive scores at the combine. He was productive in the SEC the past two seasons as well, totaling 13 sacks combined. His style of play would mesh well with Latu off the edge, as he is more of a power player, while Latu wins with finesse and speed. Jackson could be the long-term option at strong-side defensive end while also giving the team some interior rushes as well.
Round 3, Pick 80: IOL Wyatt Milum, West Virginia
The Colts need a starter at right guard for this upcoming season, and Wyatt Milum is exactly their type. He is an above-average athlete with a lot of college experience and a history of playing offensive tackle at a high level. He was one of the better pass-blocking linemen in college football this past season, and his blend of grip strength and power should fare well on the interior.
Milum would slot in as a day-one starter on the interior alongside Braden Smith on the right side. I compared him to Will Fries in the Indy Draft Guide this offseason, so it seems appropriate to mock him to be Fries' replacement in the draft. Milum would help the Colts fill the void left behind by the Fries departure.
Round 4, Pick 117: CB Caleb Ransaw, Tulane
The Colts currently don't have a backup nickel cornerback on the roster, and they are severely lacking in safety depth. The team can knock out two birds with one stone by grabbing a player like Caleb Ransaw in the fourth round. Ransaw is an explosive and fast cornerback who is one of the best tacklers in this draft. He has some limitations in man coverage, but he is a reliable player overall who projects to be a top-tier gunner from day one.
Round 4, Pick 137 (From SEA): LB Teddye Buchanan, Cal
Ballard recently touted how well the team has drafted and developed linebackers in his tenure. He can add to that success rate by nabbing a player like Teddye Buchanan on day three of the draft. Buchanan is a fantastic linebacker prospect, with outstanding size, speed, and coverage ability. He made the jump from UC Davis to Cal this past season, and his play got even better despite the jump in competition.
Round 5, Pick 151: OT Myles Hinton, Michigan
The Colts want to add some swing tackle competition to their room this offseason, and a player like Myles Hinton could make sense on day three. Hinton, son of former Colts player Chris Hinton, started multiple years at offensive tackle for Michigan. He possesses outstanding size and athleticism at the position, but he's just a bit raw when it comes to the finer points of his game. As the draft gets to the round five range, he makes a lot of sense for the team to take a swing on.
Round 6, Pick 189: QB Max Brosmer, Minnesota
The Colts have done their homework on this quarterback draft, and they appear to be looking for their next Sam Ehlinger. Brosmer is eerily similar to Ehlinger as a prospect, as he possesses the same limitations and work ethic. Brosmer started 47 games in his college career, with starts coming at both the FCS and FBS levels. He's a smart, accurate quarterback who could help out on the scout team during the season.
Round 7, Pick 232: DT Thor Griffith, Louisville
The Colts elect to go with a Norse God to close out this mock draft, further bolstering their defensive front. Griffith transferred up to Louisville this past season and produced steady numbers despite being stuck in a rotation. He has the necessary size and athleticism that the Colts covet in the draft, and he could even outright win the backup nose tackle job in training camp with a good summer.
Potential UDFA Targets
- CB Dontae Manning, Oregon
- DE Seth Coleman, Illinois
- OT Trey Wedig, Indiana
- OT Dalton Cooper, Oklahoma State
- LB Aaron Smith, South Carolina State
- S/LB Iverson Brown, Southern Illinois
- RB ShunDerrick Powell, Central Arkansas
- TE Carter Runyon, Towson
- S Dan Jackson, Georgia