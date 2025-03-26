Colts' Charvarius Ward Number Revealed
Indianapolis Colts cornerback and new free agent addition Charvarius Ward has an official number for his start in the Circle City.
Ward will wear number 21, which was displayed at one point by the late Vontae Davis. Davis was the last lockdown cornerback that Indy had on their roster before 2022 when Stephon Gilmore wore the horseshoe.
Ward is coming off what he would consider a 'down season,' but he isn't far removed from leading the NFL in pass deflections (23) in 2023. He also logged a Pro Bowl nomination and second team All-Pro honors, along with five interceptions, a touchdown return, and 72 tackles (56 solo).
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Ward was signed along with safety Camryn Bynum, bringing two great defensive players into the fresh scheme of coordinator Lou Anarumo. Ward was classified by Anarumo during a film study as 'elite.'
The former All-Pro defender will be tasked with following the top receiver from every opponent the Colts face during the 2025 season due to his tendency to stay glued to high-level pass-catchers.
Number 21 fits Ward perfectly, and he'll do everything possible to bring honor to it the way Davis did. While anything can happen during the NFL season, Ward seems to be a sure-fire signing for the Colts.
Recommended Articles
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.