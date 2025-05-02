Chris Ballard Provides Insight on Colts QB Competition
The Indianapolis Colts have completed their NFL draft for 2025, and with plenty of storylines from the big time of the league year, the most prominent storyline for Indy is whether Anthony Richardson can morph into the starting quarterback over Daniel Jones.
On The Rich Eisen Show, general manager Chris Ballard discussed the quarterback competition between Richardson and Jones.
Ballard had plenty to say when asked about the competition and what may come.
"Competition brings out the best in everybody. We're so impatient nowadays, we have zero patience with players. If they're not, especially the quarterback position, if they're not a superstar right away, they're a failure. Which I disagree with."
In recent seasons, the NFL has started to ditch or bench younger quarterbacks if they aren't performing. However, Richardson's benching in 2024 was indicative of a quarterback who was struggling mightily and appeared to be overwhelmed. Once he returned, he played better but still didn't finish the year due to injuries.
He also appeared not to understand the ways of a pro by tapping himself out of a game while also completing less than 50 percent and turning the ball over too often (12 interceptions, nine fumbles). This is why Jones was brought in. Richardson must step up and show he's the man for the job under center.
Ballard continued.
"They've got to work through their struggles, and they have to fail, and they have to get up, and have to get better from it. I think we have two guys that are an example of that had moment of success but also had struggles."
This is where Richardson's development comes into play, as he's taken things more seriously, proven by his work with quarterback biometrics expert Chris Hess. Hess worked with Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen to smooth out fundamentals in his game; he's now an MVP.
Ballard continued by highlighting what the competition can do for both Richardson and Jones.
"To watch both Anthony and Daniel compete against each other is going to be good for both of them."
Jones might be a cleaner passer than Richardson, but has very mediocre career numbers from his time with the New York Giants.
He's compiled 1,437 completions out of 2,241 attempts (64.1 percent) for 14,582 passing yards, 70 touchdown passes, and 47 interceptions. He's also tallied respectable rushing metrics with 399 attempts for 2,179 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns.
The worst statistic for Jones is his brutal win-loss record of 24-44-1. However, the Giants were mostly a hapless organization during his tenure, supplying him with little and focusing more on defense. It's indicative of how little they provided by Jones' astronomical 208 sacks suffered in 70 games played.
The pressure is on for Richardson and Jones, as neither can afford to be a backup or their respective careers as starters might be over. However, the Colts are likely hoping Richardson pans out since they invested a fourth-overall selection on him in 2023's NFL draft.
The competition will heat up more as the preseason and regular campaign get closer. Whoever wins out can breathe a bit easier, while the quarterback who loses out might have to hold a clipboard for an NFL career.
