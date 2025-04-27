Colts 2025 Draft Class Grade Revealed
The Indianapolis Colts didn't just solidify their massive tight end need with the 14th overall pick of Tyler Warren, but through seven other selections to help the squad with starter-level and depth talent.
Indianapolis had the following selections, including Warren, from 4/24 through 4/26.
First Round (14th overall) - Tyler Warren | TE Penn State
Second Round (45th overall) - J.T. Tuimoloau | DE Ohio State
Third Round (80th overall) - Justin Walley | CB Minnesota
Fourth Round (127th overall) - Jalen Travis | OT Idaho State
Fifth Round (151st overall) - DJ Giddens | RB Kansas State
Sixth Round (189th overall) - Riley Leonard | QB Notre Dame
Sixth Round (190th overall; acquired in trade back with LA Rams) - Tim Smith | DT Alabama
Seventh Round (232nd overall) - Hunter Wohler | LB/S Wisconsin
In short, the Colts didn't leave many stones unturned when discovering what they needed next for their roster. While the Warren pick is exciting, names like defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau and offensive tackle Jalen Travis stand out most as potential cornerstones for the team if everything pans out.
Bleacher Report evaluated all 32 NFL teams' draft classes and provided grades; for the Colts, it's respectable at a healthy B+. Kristopher Knox later referenced that Warren and Tuimoloau can be 'instant-impact players.'
The Colts' tight end position was in a wasteland in 2024, with only 39 catches coming from Kylen Granson, Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree, and Will Mallory. After that awful showing, Warren was a must-draft for the future of the offense.
After Warren secured an impressive 104 catches over 16 games for 1,233 receiving yards and 12 total touchdowns (eight receiving, four rushing), it's easy to see why the Colts were more than happy to draft the Penn State super-playmaker.
As for defensive edge, Tuimoloau will give the Colts power off the edge and fit in well with the rest of Lou Anarumo's edge rushers. Per Pro Football Focus, Tuimoloau laid out 51 quarterback pressures and 22 hurries. He also had the best year of his collegiate career with 12.5 sacks, 61 tackles (22 for loss), and plenty of stops from the trenches.
Tuimoloau can give an immediate boost with Laiatu Latu, Samson Ebukam, and Kwity Paye as the prominent talents off the edge.
The Colts had to nail this draft, and according to Bleacher Report, the Colts did well with their selections, enough for a respectable grade. To obtain eight selections and help solidify so many positions of need is a good day's work by Chris Ballard.
The 2025 campaign may decide several jobs within the Colts organization and players. However, there is new hope with the draft class official and plenty of promise with the young talent. Ballard and Shane Steichen have the pressure to perform, but getting the assets they did Thursday through Saturday can help.
