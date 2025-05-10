Colts Connected to a Trade for Former Pro Bowl QB
The Indianapolis Colts have a big-time quarterback competition to unfold this offseason between former fourth-overall pick Anthony Richardson and new signee Daniel Jones. Indianapolis also has former Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard in the QB room after picking him in the sixth round.
Indianapolis seems to have the situation they need to ensure that Richardson brings out his best after a tumultuous-at-best 2024 campaign. However, is there room for another quarterback in the positional conundrum for Indy? Bleacher Report believes so.
Kristopher Knox thinks that Atlanta Falcons signal-caller Kirk Cousins makes sense in a trade to bring his services to Indianapolis.
"Indy could turn to Cousins if the Daniel Jones/Anthony Richardson QB competition goes awry."
Indianapolis needs to avoid this notion like the black plague. To trade for Cousins while he's on a massive four-year, $180 million deal is wild thinking. Plus, Cousins played badly in 2024.
After heading to Atlanta, his efficiency tanked. He tossed 18 touchdowns but paired those with 16 interceptions in a 14-game span. There's a real chance that Cousins is completely over the hill and his best years are far behind him given that type of statline.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Indy also doesn't need to utilize key assets to trade away for an aging Cousins, who may not even have the skills to beat out Richardson or Jones. Lastly, Notre Dame's Leonard might not be a top-tier talent, but is the established QB3 and new Sam Ehlinger replacement.
Don't expect this crazy trade to happen; Indianapolis has established who they want in this quarterback competition, and drafting Leonard to join Richardson and Jones makes this a complete room for at least the 2025 campaign.
Indianapolis can't afford to give up anything in a trade, unless it's for a player like Cincinnati Bengals All-Pro defensive end, Trey Hendrickson. Cousins is going to have a hard time finding a suitor willing to trade and take on what's remaining of his gargantuan deal.
The Colts do need to figure out if Richardson is the leader under center, and are doing everything right by bringing in competition like Jones and drafting depth like Leonard. The pressure is on for the former Florida Gators signal-caller to perform better than ever to remain the leader of Indy's offense.
Recommended Articles