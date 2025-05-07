Colts QB Duel Can Be Top 10 Story
The Indianapolis Colts had (what looks like) a successful NFL draft, securing eight new picks. However, now that the draft is in the rearview mirror, the quarterback duel that the Colts have on their hands will take the spotlight.
In short, for those out of the know, Anthony Richardson struggled so badly in 2024 that Chris Ballard looked to free agency for competition, signing former New York Giants signal-caller Daniel Jones to a one-year contract.
While Richardson was bad as a passer in his second year, Jones lost many games (13 losses out of 16 games for 2023 and 2024) despite being far more accurate as a quarterback.
Yahoo! Sports senior writer Frank Schwab believes Indy's quarterback duel will be a top 10 storyline for the NFL. Here's what the analyst had to say on the situation to decide the starter under center.
"The Colts brought in Daniel Jones to compete with Anthony Richardson, the fourth pick of the 2023 NFL Draft who has not played well enough to be the Colts' established starter going into year three," wrote Schwab. "The Colts want Richardson to find consistency and win the job. The question, starting with OTAs, is if Richardson responds well to the competition."
This is Richardson's last shot to showcase that he's the right man for the starting gig. To briefly rehash his struggles, qualities like accuracy (47.7 percent), avoiding interceptions (12 in 11 games), and ball security (nine fumbles) didn't get displayed.
Jones might not have been a winning quarterback, but he was a better passer and has the advantage (for now). However, Richardson's ceiling is much higher, and he fits what Shane Steichen wants to do with the football better than the former quarterback of the Meadowlands.
NFL quarterbacks can't just be incredibly athletic, fast, and great with deep throws. Richardson has to take a big leap forward, or Jones might win this competition. The Colts might have signed Jones, but they likely want things to work out with the quarterback they invested their 2023 fourth-overall pick in.
Expect this storyline to, as Schwab indicates, dominate headlines with so much on the line for both QBs. Richardson has to prove he's not a bust in only his third year, while Jones has to show that he's a starting quarterback. Whichever quarterback doesn't win the battle may become a backup going forward.
The time has come for Indianapolis to answer the bell and become a winning team. During Steichen's two seasons, Indianapolis hasn't been a winning team, indicated by their on-par 17-17 record. Indianapolis must shoot for 10-plus wins and a playoff spot, or the 2025 campaign may be viewed as a failure with much change to follow.
