Colts Should Consider Signing 5-Time Pro Bowl Defender
The defensive side of the football is likely the big focus in free agency for the Indianapolis Colts. Veteran defensive mind Lou Anarumo will need more weapons and assets than what the Colts have on the roster.
Recent news might pique the interest of Chris Ballard and Co., as the Los Angeles Chargers released five-time Pro Bowler and former NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year (2016), Joey Bosa to clear up around $25 million in cap space.
It might seem shocking, but given Bosa's recent dip in production and injuries piling up, it makes sense for the AFC squad to cut ties. However, does Indianapolis fit as the next team for the formerly dominant edge rusher?
Bosa might be coming off his fifth Pro Bowl campaign, but he didn't look the greatest. He played in 14 games, started nine, and compiled 5.0 sacks (second-lowest of career). He's also missed a whopping 23 games since 2022 out of a possible 51.
The Colts can probably sign Bosa on a far cheaper deal than he was on with the Chargers, and given the presence of Laiatu Latu, Kwity Paye, and Samson Ebukam, it could add even more talent to the defensive front.
The biggest question mark if the Colts give Bosa a deal would be: why not give it to free agent Dayo Odeyingbo instead? Odeyingbo might be out of Indy's price range, as he's reportedly worth $16-20 million as a free agent.
If the Colts don't sign Odeyingbo, Bosa might be on the radar as long as the nine-year pro is cheaper than $20 million, which is yet to be determined but might be achievable. Bosa would slot right into Indy's defensive front and might help a youngster like Latu shine.
This wouldn't necessarily be an impact signing because of Bosa's name. Bosa isn't the player he was in the past but can provide some pop to Anarumo's defense and the trenches. Ballard alluded to making some free agency splashes for the 2025 season and this could qualify as one.
Bosa is open to the NFL, and the Colts might be an underrated suitor for the edge rusher.
