Colts May Be Contestant to Trade for Terry McLaurin
The Indianapolis Colts' offense boasts great pass-catching weapons like Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, and Alec Pierce. Also, while he's a rookie, tight end Tyler Warren looks to be the part of a true starter with immense upside.
But even with these names for Anthony Richardson Sr. or Daniel Jones to throw to, Indy can always use more firepower, given the circumstances surrounding the 2025 campaign. With recent developments in the NFL, specifically the Washington Commanders, Indy's ears might be perked up.
The big news was superstar wide receiver Terry McLaurin requesting a trade from the team that drafted him 76th overall in 2019.
McLaurin can immediately impact an offense if he lands with a new suitor via trade. What's even crazier is the thought of Indy creating a deal to get the former Ohio State Buckeye. But it would require assets, which Indianapolis might not want to surrender.
ESPN's Bill Barnwell listed Indianapolis as a potential destination for McLaurin despite having a loaded group of pass-catchers.
"General manager Chris Ballard places a major emphasis on team culture and players being the right fit for their building, a bar McLaurin should be able to meet. And with Anthony Richardson entering his third season, the Colts need to do everything in their power to give their embattled quarterback the best chance of developing into a solid passer over the next six months."
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
While McLaurin can help a quarterback like Richardson immensely, he will cost a significant amount, which the Colts don't need to give up with the players they already have on offense.
McLaurin is an incredibly talented receiver who can give defenses major issues through Shane Steichen's scheme. Also, wide receivers coach Reggie Wayne can help bring even more out of the two-time Pro Bowler.
Despite how alluring a trade for McLaurin is, the chance that Indianapolis presses the button is unlikely. McLaurin has put up a fantastic six years in Washington with 460 catches for 6,379 receiving yards and 38 touchdowns (career-high of 13 in 2024).
What's far more realistic is that McLauren and his agent are using this trade request as leverage to get more money and a deal done with the Commanders. Given how the team has a potential superstar in quarterback Jayden Daniels, it's wild to imagine they don't keep the best player in D.C. for him to throw to.
Indianapolis already has enough for its next starting quarterback to use. Plus, Steichen's scheme will be run-heavy, which might not be something McLaurin wants to be a part of. Lastly, he'd have to share quite a bit of targets, potentially taking away from his impact and involvement.
It's a sexy trade to think about for the Colts, but don't lose sleep over imagining that it comes to fruition. The Colts have the offense they're taking into a critical 2025 campaign, and they're happy with how it looks.
Recommended Articles