NFL Critic Reveals Colts 2024 Rookie Ranks
The 2024 rookie class is in the books, now entering their sophomore campaigns. For the Indianapolis Colts, theirs was a product of highs and lows from the 8-9 finish.
Pro Football Focus revealed all 2024 rookie grades for every NFL team, and Indy's list is indicative of seven players learning their way in the league.
Below are the marks from Mark Chichester of PFF from best to worst overall, as well as snaps played.
-Laiatu Latu | 72.6 grade; 618 snaps
-Jaylon Carlies | 70.0 grade; 242 snaps
-Anthony Gould | 69.6 grade; 15 snaps
-Tanor Bortolini | 66.8 grade; 351 snaps
-Matt Goncalves | 65.9 grade; 566 snaps
-Adonai Mitchell | 57.8 grade; 383 snaps
-Dalton Tucker | 53.2 grade; 464 snaps
Colts 2024 15th overall pick Laiatu Latu had plenty of ups and downs but still played a strong campaign with 38 pressures, 4.0 sacks, and three forced fumbles. Despite a slower start, his future is bright with Lou Anarumo at the defensive helm.
Next is Jaylon Carlies, who dealt with injuries that limited his experience to 10 games, but he showcased strong coverage ability from the linebacker position. Even though he was in his debut year and played 242 snaps, Carlies is the best coverage linebacker for Indianapolis.
Wide receiver Anthony Gould was more of a return specialist, taking seven kickoffs and 10 punts for 206 and 95 yards. Gould will likely continue that role but with aspirations to see more playing time as a pure pass-catcher (one catch for 23 yards).
Center Tanor Bortolini filled in for veteran captain Ryan Kelly while the tenured leader was getting through injuries. During that time, he showed that he might solve Indy's future at the position if Kelly doesn't get re-signed in the Circle City.
Third-rounder Matt Goncalves also filled in on the line due to injuries but played left (230 snaps) and right tackle (333). Goncalves struggled at times, but that is expected from a rookie who had to play swing tackle for 563 total snaps.
Second-round wide receiver AD Mitchell struggled badly with hauling in his targets despite being open seemingly all the time. He'll look to improve from 23 catches and a rough 41.8% efficiency mark.
Lastly, undrafted rookie Dalton Tucker relieved the injured Will Fries, who was on a tear before falling to a broken leg in week 5. Tucker started his time in the prominent lineup well but soon began to allow constant leakage on the line and pressure to his quarterback. He'd later be benched for veteran Mark Glowinski.
The Colts' rookies from 2024 can say they've gained valuable experience from earning starting reps or providing depth for injured stars. Regardless, all seven players on this list will look to improve and thrive for their sophomore campaigns in 2025.
Hopefully, for Indianapolis, some of these players will take a massive leap forward to help the squad achieve playoff status for the first time since 2020.
