The Colts' Culture Has Shifted
The Indianapolis Colts seemed to have turned a corner ahead of the 2025 NFL draft. Chris Ballard has shifted a philosophy, defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo brings a breath of fresh air to the stop troops, and top-level free agents have been added to the Colts' depth chart, some for competition at critical positions.
The question is: Has the culture changed? Based on the paths the franchise has taken since Ballard's end-of-season presser, it looks like, at the least, it's on the road to recovery.
For this piece, it's all about three instances and how they've each started to shift the trajectory of Indy's culture from the lowest point to newer heights.
Chris Ballard's Approach is Different
General manager Ballard has been criticized for being too conservative in free agency and all-around as an executive. However, though nine years running the Colts' front office, it seems he's learned his lesson for the better.
After a middling 8-9 season that resulted in no divisional title and another absence from the playoffs, something had to change, and changed it has. Ballard shocked many fans by signing cornerback Charvarius Ward and safety Camryn Bynum, both players will fill much-needed spots on the defense.
Players like running back Khalil Herbert, defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, and cornerback Corey Ballentine shore up the depth on the roster. Ballard needs to sign a few more players, but that can come with time throughout the rest of free agency.
One thing is clear: Ballard's old ways are behind him, and he can't change now. With his job very much on the line in 2025, perhaps the aggressive approach from the tenured general manager isn't over with the NFL draft fast-approaching.
The Addition of Lou Anarumo
After six seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo found himself looking for his next suitor. Coincidentally, the Colts were finished with Gus Bradley after three mediocre years, deciding not to retain him after his contract ended.
Almost immediately, Ballard felt that Anarumo would be the answer, and his arrival immediately shifts what Indy's defense can do. A chameleon-type of approach, Anarumo prides himself on fooling quarterbacks with ever-evolving plays, sets, and players in positions.
Anarumo may have had a say in Ballard signing Ward and Bynum. His scheme operates best when the defensive backfield can shine. However, players like DeForest Buckner, Laiatu Latu, Zaire Franklin, and Kenny Moore II will also benefit heavily from him running the defense.
This was a huge hire for the Colts, contrasting with what Bradley did as a coordinator. Anarumo will constantly adjust to the flow of the game, while Bradley was aged and static in his approach. Expect the Colts to look completely different on defense after an underwhelming 2024 that resulted in a lot of disappointment.
The Daniel Jones Signing
This entry may surprise some, but a culture can't be established with mediocre quarterback play and a losing record. While Anthony Richardson has looked fantastic at times, he's mostly struggled with accuracy, turnovers, and staying healthy.
If this was allowed to continue without something being done to push Richardson, there's a chance that the Colts won't get the best out of him: enter Daniel Jones. Yes, Jones has been underwhelming throughout his NFL career, but he still has enough promise to start for a new team, the Colts included.
Jones believed that Indianapolis was his best shot to succeed and become a starter again after the New York Giants gave him nearly nothing to work with for six seasons. Jones had dominant running back Saquon Barkley, but the now-Philadelphia Eagles superstar was also injured and the only high-level weapon for the former Duke Blue Devil to utilize.
Indianapolis was smart by signing Jones, as it's the best chance for Richardson to hit that ultra-high ceiling the Colts drafted him for. It's time for the former fourth-overall selection to rise to the occasion, and if he doesn't, he might be an afterthought in the Circle City. However, it won't foster a negative culture. Instead, it will bring out the better quarterback and give the offense the best chance to thrive.
The Bottom Line
The Colts' offseason is in the early stages, and this team already feels different. Given the three instances above, it's clear that things are only going to continue down this path for the franchise, and it's a refreshing thing to see if you're a fan of the team.
For too long it's been mediocre this, bad performance that, and too often players voicing their frustrations. Now, it looks like there's genuine belief in what the team is doing. True action can bring positivity to an NFL locker room, and the positivity has been present thus far.
The biggest questions are: "Can Richardson leap forward?" And "Can the Colts win, push for the AFC South crown, and make the playoffs?" It's yet to be determined, but the right steps are being taken to repair a downtrodden team in 2024.
