Colts Cut Ties With Defensive Tackle
Despite a demoralizing 33-45 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday to practically end their season, the Indianapolis Colts continue to stay busy making roster moves to close out the year.
According to a team release, the Colts have released defensive tackle Trysten Hill from the Practice Squad Injured List.
Hill was signed in November to the Colts' practice squad before being released just over one month later.
Hill, a veteran defensive tackle was a former second-round pick from the 2019 draft by the Dallas Cowboys. Since then, he's made stops with the Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots before ultimately ending up on the Colts' practice squad this season, though never suited up for a regular season game with Indianapolis.
Hill has played 34 games and started five during his time in the league, posting 39 combined tackles, seven tackles for loss, 13 QB hits, and 1.5 sacks.
The injury Hill suffered from is reportedly undisclosed, but the 26-year-old now lands on the open market for an opposing team to potentially take a flyer on. Whether a team makes a move for him before the season ends remains to be seen.
