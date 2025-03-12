Daniel Jones vs Anthony Richardson: Who Starts for Colts?
The Indianapolis Colts have their quarterback to compete with Anthony Richardson in former New York Giants signal-caller Daniel Jones. This was an expected signing, and Jones decided on the Colts over the Minnesota Vikings.
While Jones isn't the greatest quarterback, he will look to prove any naysayers wrong in Indianapolis. Expect this storyline to dominate headlines over the 2025 offseason, but the biggest question is: who will win the starting job?
Both youngsters have a chance to get the gig, and we'll discuss today how each has a clear path to leading Shane Steichen's offense.
Starting off will be the former fourth-overall pick from Florida.
Why Anthony Richardson Starts
Richardson's talent far exceeds what Jones can accomplish on the field. The biggest issue with Richardson isn't his running ability, but his wild accuracy issues which plagued his 2024 season. Richardson also had a low point in year two when he was benched for veteran Joe Flacco, which didn't help the offense.
Richardson wins this starting gig by getting better with QB coach Chris Hess and Will Hewlett. The dynamic and athletic signal-caller must shoot for 60% completion or better, as that's a massive jump from his numbers last year (47.7%).
There is no denying Richardson's raw abilities, that's why the Colts took him. While Jones wants to start again after being relegated to backup for the Vikings, Richardson has everything to lose here but far more tools to take over and make Indy proud of selecting him.
The assumption is he can secure the starting role against Jones, but the former Gator is more volatile. It's all about Richardson's passing abilities. If he puts that in stride there's almost no chance Jones gets the start over him. But, if he continues to struggle with accuracy and turnovers (12 picks, nine fumbles in 2024), he'll likely see his chances to take over diminish.
Why Daniel Jones Starts
Jones is more pro-ready to start than Richardson, and it's not a secret. Jones doesn't have illustrious numbers throughout his six-year career. However, he also has the skillset to operate Steichen's offense, just not as vibrant as Richardson's.
Jones had a tumultuous time in New York and finished with 1,437/2,241 completions for 14,582 passing yards, 70 touchdowns, 47 picks, and a 24-44-1 record. As the numbers indicate, Jones had plenty of setbacks and limited success.
The good news is he also runs the ball effectively, piling up 2,179 rushing yards on 399 carries for an average of 5.5 yards per tote and 15 touchdowns. Jones' problem is turning the ball over, indicated by his interceptions and 50 career fumbles.
The former Giants franchise quarterback has an uphill battle against Richardson's traits but can start to impress by being more efficient with the football. For Jones, it's similar to Richardson: if he can take care of the ball, be cleaner in operation, and show improvement, there's a chance he starts Week 1.
Prediction
Jones and Richardson are each struggling in their way and at different points in their careers. For Richardson it's about learning quickly, as he can't replicate his 2024 in year three or risk losing his starting role entirely.
For Jones, it's about picking himself up after years of underwhelming quarterbacking in the Meadowlands. It's a scheme with Steichen that can help Jones by leaning heavily on the run and relying on talented receivers.
However, Richardson will rise to the occasion and take the reins from Jones, relegating him to backup once again.
Final Verdict: Anthony Richardson Will Start
