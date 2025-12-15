Over two months ago, the Indianapolis Colts had a disastrous pre-game warmup session as quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. and cornerback Charvarius Ward Sr. both suffered brutal injuries that landed them on injured reserve.

Ward has already made his return, but Richardson has had a long recovery after suffering an orbital fracture when a pole attached to a stretching band snapped and directly hit his eye.

Thankfully, CBS Sports insider Matt Zenitz reported on Monday morning that Richardson is expected to make his return to the field soon.

"Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson has been cleared medically coming off his orbital fracture from Oct. 12 and the hope is to have him back practicing in the near future, sources tell

CBS Sports," Zenitz posted on X."

When Will Richardson Play?

Well, first, the Colts have to activate Richardson from IR and open his 21-day practice window. The third-year quarterback hasn't played a snap since October 5th against the Las Vegas Raiders, when he was put in during garbage time to close out a blowout win.

Richardson's eye injury was pretty ugly, according to reports from inside the Colts' practice facility. They won't want to rush the 23-year-old back, so it's unclear if he'd be able to play against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football next week.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) hands off the ball Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, during a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Indianapolis Colts defeated the Las Vegas Raiders, 40-6. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Colts did manage to send Philip Rivers out there on three days of practice after five years of sitting on the couch, so anything is possible. Rivers kept the Colts in the game against the Seattle Seahawks, but the offense was extremely limited, and anything more than 10 yards downfield was practically out of play.

Rivers operated the offense at a high level, but his immobility and lack of arm strength meant that half of the Colts' playbook was thrown away. Richardson provides both of those things that Rivers lacks, but he's struggled to prove that he can operate the line of scrimmage like Shane Steichen wants him to.

One would imagine that, after months of watching Daniel Jones and Philip Rivers, Richardson may have picked up some things from two great game managers.

Richardson's Numbers From 2024

Dec 1, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) throws a pass during the first half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Richardson wasn't able to lead the Colts to the playoffs in a turbulent 2024 season, but he still finished with a winning record as a starter. His legs kept the Colts in the playoff hunt, and there's a chance that's exactly what the Colts need to salvage their 2025 season.

Richardson finished with 1,814 passing yards for 8 touchdowns and 12 interceptions on a 47.7% completion rate in 11 starts. On the ground, Richardson ran for 499 yards and 6 more scores.

Richardson provides a completely different playbook than Rivers, and now that he's medically cleared to return, you would think Steichen wants to get someone who can escape pressure in the game against some of the league's best defensive lines.

The Colts won't practice until Wednesday, so we'll see if Steichen opens up the 21-day window for Richardson after two months on IR.

