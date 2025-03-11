Daniel Jones' Colts Contract Details Revealed
The Indianapolis Colts made it clear that Anthony Richardson will have stiff competition for the starting quarterback role when they signed former New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones.
Now, it's understood what his contract will be, revealed on X by Tom Pelissero. The insider said this on X:
Details of Daniel Jones' 1-year deal with the #Colts:
$6 million signing bonus
$7.15M base salary (fully gtd)
$850K in active bonuses ($50K/game)
Up to $3.7M in incentives tied to playtime + playoffs/wins
Base value: $14M.
Max value: $17.7M.
In short, Jones is on a $14 million deal for 2025, hitting free agency in 2026. Jones was the front-runner for the backup gig and needed to decide between the Minnesota Vikings and the Colts. Jones went with the latter to compete with Richardson.
Jones' career has been rocky, with a bad finish to his Giants tenure in 2024, leading to his trade. The former Duke Blue Devil posted eight touchdowns to seven picks on 216 completions while scoring another two with his feet.
Jones' time with the Giants (2019-2024) wasn't the best, resulting in only one playoff appearance and win. But, he might need a new scene and has a golden opportunity to compete for another starting gig.
Shane Steichen is a coach who can help a QB like Jones rise to the occasion. Jones has been shaky but now has Jonathan Taylor in the backfield with a solid receiving corps headed by Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, and Alec Pierce.
While Richardson has no more excuses, the same goes for Jones. He's been up-and-down (mostly down) and barely has success to show for it (24-44-1 record).
We'll see what goes down during the offseason and training camps. All eyes will be on Richardson and Jones by fans, coaches, and analysts. This is the most important year of Chris Ballard's general manager tenure, so whichever signal-caller wins out will have plenty of pressure to win on their shoulders.
