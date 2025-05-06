Colts Dark Horse Rookie Could Compete for Starter Snaps
When it comes to the Indianapolis Colts, they aren't afraid to toss a rookie onto the field early, whether they're a first-round pick, arrived on Day 3 of the draft, or went undrafted altogether.
While the Colts did pick up a few players early in the 2025 NFL Draft who should make a quick impact, one of their Day 3 (Rounds 4-7) selections might be poised for more playing time than expected.
Chad Reuter of NFL.com recently compiled a list of players who were selected on Day 3 of the draft for each team who might be able to see some starting snaps. For the Colts, Reuter selected offensive tackle Jalen Travis, who the Colts picked in the fourth round with the 127th overall pick.
"Left tackle Bernhard Raimann and right tackle Braden Smith missed time due to injuries last year," wrote Reuter. "Travis has experience at both spots, is an intelligent player (played at Princeton before transferring to Iowa State) and very strong. His 35-inch arms make it tough for opponents to disengage once he's locked on."
When the Colts drafted Travis, they likely had their swing tackle position in mind for the short term and the starting right tackle spot for the long term. The Colts had 2024 third-round pick Matt Goncalves in the swing tackle role, but his services were also needed to compete for the starting right guard spot this offseason. Drafting Travis allows the Colts to use a new swing tackle to compete with Blake Freeland, so that Goncalves can be moved around where needed.
Assuming Travis wins the swing tackle spot, he likely won't get starter snaps by design. However, as Reuter mentioned, Colts starting tackles Bernhard Raimann and Braden Smith both have dealt with injuries in their careers. In seven years, Smith has missed an average of 3.1 games per season, including 12 total over the last two years. As for Raimann, he's missed 2.0 games per season in his three years. Chances are, Travis is going to play more than just as an extra blocker in jumbo sets.
Travis (6'8", 339, 35" arms, 10-1/2" hands) has plenty of experience switching between left and right tackle, starting 17 games at left tackle and 10 at right tackle during his time at Princeton and Iowa State.
There is also precedent for the Colts to throw a rookie tackle into the fire. In 2022, Raimann started 11 games as a rookie (711 snaps), Freeland started nine games (702) in 2023, and Goncalvez started eight games (566 snaps) in 2024.
The mammoth edge blocker has the size, strength, and experience to likely hold his own if he's thrust into action, but he still has plenty of growing to do as a player.