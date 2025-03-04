Colts Coach Gives Peak at Team's Defensive Priorities
The Indianapolis Colts hired new defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo six weeks ago, and with the vast majority of the offseason still ahead, many fans and members of the media have tried to crack the case of what the team may need to add this offseason in order to make Anarumo's group as successful as possible.
Last week at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, Anarumo himself gave a glimpse into some of those priorities while speaking to host JMV on "The Ride with JMV" on 93.5/107.5 The Fan.
Anarumo has a history of successful defenses with the Cincinnati Bengals while having some cornerstone players, particularly former All-Pro safety Jessie Bates, who helped get Cincinnati to Super Bowl LVI. It's led many to believe that Anarumo's units are at their best while a top-level free safety roams deep.
"Corners and rushers. The more of them, the better," Anarumo responded when JMV asked if certain positions in his defense (such as safety) matter more than others. "But certainly, the way the game has evolved, I think you're gonna need some guys back there to go get the football, too."
Cornerbacks and players who can pressure the quarterback up front are at a premium across the NFL, and there's certainly a reason why Anarumo has that as part of his philosophy.
"I think at the end of the day, any good football team on defense, you're not gonna allow explosive plays, you're gonna take the ball away, and you're gonna keep the quarterback off balance," Anarumo commented. "It's a passing league these days, and you obviously don't wanna give up a ton of rushing yards either, but the teams that are consistently in the playoffs, they're throwing the ball to win, and I think you've gotta be able to defense the quarterback these days more than ever before."
For the Colts, it sounds like ensuring their pass defense is as quality as possible is a priority, or at least Anarumo would like it to be. There are some good players already on the defensive side of the ball for the Colts -- Anarumo mentioned Kenny Moore II, Nick Cross, and Zaire Franklin specifically -- but depth and competition are things that Colts general manager Chris Ballard has preached all offseason to this point.
On the defensive line, the Colts have talent but could find themselves on the ropes quickly with an injury or two. Laiatu Latu and Kwity Paye are two young, ascending players on the edges, but Dayo Odeyingbo is a free agent, and Samson Ebukam is going to be returning from an Achilles tear at 30 years old. On the inside, DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart are still playing at a high level but will both be 31 and have very little depth behind them.
At cornerback, Jaylon Jones and Samuel Womack III played well enough in 2024 not to be a detriment, but it came at the cost of the Colts only getting parts of two games from top outside cornerback JuJu Brents, who dealt with injuries. At safety, Cross is the only feasible player under contract in 2025, while veteran Julian Blackmon hits free agency on the heels of one of his worst seasons.
If what Anarumo said is any indicator, Ballard and the Colts' front office could do well for their new DC by granting him what works best for his defense.
Look at out players who can cover, rush the passer, and fill multiple roles.
