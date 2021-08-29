Colts’ DE Kwity Paye Caps Off Impressive Preseason

The rookie showed once again why he is poised for big things with another dominating performance in the Colts’ preseason finale. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube).

High expectations always seem to follow first-round draft picks in the NFL.

Generally, players taken in the first round are seen as guys who have the potential to be high-caliber starters for their teams that could turn into perennial Pro Bowlers.

For the Indianapolis Colts, they have had great success with their first-round picks since general manager Chris Ballard took over in 2017. Their first-round picks have been safety Malik Hooker (2017, now with the Dallas Cowboys), guard Quenton Nelson (2018), and DeForest Buckner (2020, trade with the San Francisco 49ers).

Nelson has been a three-time First-Team All-Pro in three seasons, and Buckner has been a First-Team All-Pro in his lone season in Indy. I’d say that is a pretty good return on their investment.

The next first-round pick hoping to follow in their footsteps is 2021 rookie Kwity Paye. Coming out of the University of Michigan, the Colts drafted Paye hoping that he would develop into a dominant pass rusher, the likes not seen since the days of Dwight Freeney and Robert Mathis.

So far, so good.

Paye has been nearly unblockable throughout training camp. Lining up at right defensive end, Paye has been living in the offensive backfield, getting pressures and would-be sacks no matter who is attempting to block him at left tackle. The Colts have had their struggles at left tackle throughout camp, but Paye has dominated no matter who he is lined up against.

He has continued to be disruptive in the preseason as well. After getting a sack against the Minnesota Vikings in his first preseason action, Paye backed that up with a strip-sack of Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle that was recovered by the Colts. Paye obliterated left tackle Tyrell Crosby on the way to the sack, a guy who started 11 games for the Lions last year.

“Watching on film, we kind of knew that they were high setters,” Paye explained. “So, I just tried to use my speed to shorten that edge and he didn’t kick as high. So that was an easy rep for me because the quarterback dropped back pretty deep. It was a nice play.”

Paye finished the game with the strip-sack, a tackle for loss, and two other run stops in the Colts 27-17 win over the Lions Friday night. Paye put up those numbers in only about a quarter of play, and while it wasn’t against the starters, it still gives the rookie confidence heading into the regular season.

“I think having the two games I had a sack (in each) so I just feel like that builds confidence for me,” Paye said. “Just working off of that, believing in the game plan, and just trusting it.”

When Paye came to the Colts, defensive line coach Brian Baker had much bigger plans for the rookie than just lining him up as a power rusher. The speed and get-off that Paye possesses is a major weapon, and Baker wants to take full advantage of that.

At Michigan, Paye would line up right over the offensive tackle in a “frog” stance, a four-point stance that defensive linemen use to generate power. The Colts have been lining up Paye much farther outside of the tackle in a three-point stance, allowing him to use his great speed and burst to get off the ball and go get the quarterback.

The results have been very promising, to say the least.

“Coach Baker hated my stance,” Paye laughed. “I was kind of like in the frog stance where I was low to the ground, where he changed that up. Everyone kind of labeled me as a power rusher. ‘Oh, he’s a power rusher. He likes to do speed to power.’ I feel like that’s what I had to do at Michigan.”

He continued, “But now they’re trying to change that whole persona of me being a bull rusher to now just ‘Hey, just go and use your speed’ because I’m fast off the ball so that’s what they want to use me as.”

Paye has shown glimpses throughout training camp and the preseason of being another special talent for the Colts. Alongside Buckner and Grover Stewart, the Colts are building a very formidable defensive line to wreak havoc on opposing quarterbacks.

It’s still too early to be certain, but who knows? The next Dwight Freeney for the Colts may be the young kid wearing #51.

