Colts Can Have Deadly Backfield in 2025
The Indianapolis Colts have added another weapon in the backfield with Jonathan Taylor by signing former Chicago Bears and Cincinnati Bengals explosive runner Khalil Herbert.
This now creates a two-headed approach to the backfield for Shane Steichen and Anthony Richardson. While it's obvious Taylor will take 20+ touches per game, Herbert can provide a spark that Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson lacked in 2024.
This dynamic gives more explosiveness to the Colts' backfield and will allow Taylor to reserve his prime longer. While Taylor is a workhorse, he's also played a lot of football for a 26-year-old. Through five NFL seasons, Taylor has 1,228 rushes for 6,013 yards on the ground (4.9 yards per carry) and 51 touchdowns.
In 2024 alone he averaged 21.6 carries per game, with 303 in 14 contests for 1,431 rushing yards and 11 scores with his feet. While Taylor balled out for over 1,000 yards for a third year, adding a back like Herbert to the mix is key.
In 2023 Zack Moss complemented Taylor, and it showed none more than their Week 7 game against the vaunted defense of the Cleveland Browns. While Taylor and Moss didn't have their best games, they each carried the ball 18 times and amassed 132 rushing yards and a touchdown to propel Indy's offensive attack.
The team rode that ground attack of 36 attempts to 38 points and plenty of opportunities. This isn't to say Taylor can't handle that type of performance alone, but it's easier with help, especially in a run-centric scheme like Steichen's.
It's especially good for a quarterback like Richardson given his mobility and prowess running the football. Having Herbert and Taylor available for potential rotation or option sets makes life difficult for defenders on beading in for a stop.
Herbert's career is of a role back, but there were solid years in Chicago. For his career, he's put up 1,905 rushing yards on 400 attempts for an impressive average of 4.8 yards per tote and nine touchdowns. He might not be the biggest pass-catching back, but Herbert's explosiveness as a runner can't be denied.
Like Taylor, it only takes one whiffed tackle or cut from Herbert, and it might be curtains.
Herbert isn't going to erupt in a Colts uniform but can be a backup with spot-starting potential should Taylor miss any limited time. Herbert had a solid 2022 with the Bears, stacking 731 rushing yards on 129 attempts for five total scores (four rushing, one receiving), showing he can make plays happen consistently enough for a positive impact.
Implementing a more 'committee-like' approach might behoove Steichen. While Taylor is a volume-based producer, he can't be used endlessly or risk further injury and wear-and-tear. Taylor is one of the best running backs in the league, but if the defense has to (even lightly) worry about Herbert simultaneously, the former Wisconsin Badger can only benefit.
This duo can also become one of the deadliest if everything hits the necessary strides. Taylor is the all-around monster back that can win with the big three: power, speed, and elusiveness. However, every great player can be found out by the smartest minds on defense.
This is where Herbert comes in. He isn't as good as Taylor but still threatens to take any carry to the house with his one-cut speed and shakiness in open space. Herbert lost much steam in Cincy, but can rebound being Taylor's relief in 2025 in such a run-heavy scheme.
Don't be shocked if Taylor becomes more efficient with this signing, same with Herbert. Taylor had nothing from his backups in 2024, which is why he received such a heavy workload. Herbert didn't seem to fit Cincinnati's offense.
Now, they both have their talent in the same locker room. It will be interesting to see if the Colts still draft a running back in a loaded class or stick with Goodson. The Colts have been active in free agency, and now show they want to help their running back investment with this one.
