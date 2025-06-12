Colts Defender Poised for a Breakout Season
The Indianapolis Colts' defense was a unit that lacked consistency last year in Gus Bradley's final campaign. However, now former Cincinnati Bengals coach Lou Anarumo will lead Indy's defense into the 2025 season with high hopes that improvements can be made, especially after adding talents like cornerback Charvarius Ward and safety Camryn Bynum.
Another prominent talent during his rookie year was Laiatu Latu. While Latu didn't blow up in 2024, he showed promise and had his moments where he showed the talent that made Indianapolis select him as the first defensive player in the 2024 NFL draft, 15th overall.
Gilberto Manzano of Sports Illustrated wrote on Latu, with a source close to the former UCLA Bruin saying a year two leap may be in order.
“Laiatu has worked his tail off getting bigger and stronger. He is also excited to see how much he fits in the new system under coach Lou Anarumo. I would expect a big jump."
As for Manzano, they believe Latu is an X-Factor in 2025. Here's what the analyst had to say.
"The Colts likely expected more contributions from Latu, who recorded four sacks and 32 tackles last season as a rookie, but the first defender taken in the 2024 draft showed plenty of upside with his variety of pass-rush moves. It was easy to see his improvements late in the season. Perhaps the game will slow down for Latu and he’ll make a sizable jump in sacks for Year 2."
Latu showed glimpses of greatness during his debut year and logged 4.0 sacks, 38 QB pressures, and three forced fumbles. Perhaps no game showed what Latu can do more than when Indianapolis needed a stop against the Chicago Bears in week 3. Latu made the play, strip-sacking quarterback Caleb Williams to end the game.
Now, Latu has Anarumo to help him develop, along with second-year defensive line coach Charlie Partridge. Latu is also surrounded by a talented defensive front featuring players like the defensive tackle duo DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart, and fellow edge rushers like Kwity Paye, Samson Ebukam, and rookie J.T. Tuimoloau, giving Latu the best chance to succeed in year two.
The Colts have the utmost faith that Latu can progress in 2025. Latu can build on the good things he accomplished last year. The question is: how much? Latu appears to be a great fit for what Indianapolis wants to do, so eyes will be glued to how he adjusts to a new coordinator ahead of a critical season where much hangs in the balance for the Colts' franchise and new ownership.