Colts Get Do-Over in Putrid 2013 NFL Draft
Over a decade ago, the Indianapolis Colts made one of the worst decisions in team history under general manager Ryan Grigson. With the 24th overall pick in the 2013 NFL draft, the Colts chose defensive end Bjoern Werner out of Florida State University.
Werner went on to play three seasons in the NFL, all with the Colts. In 38 games played and 16 starts, Werner recorded only 81 total tackles, 6.5 sacks, five passes defended, and one forced fumble.
Of course, it's easy to look back and say that was the wrong pick. On top of that, the 2013 draft class is regarded as one of the weaker ones in NFL history.
In a Pro Football Focus redraft, the Colts obviously avoid Werner and instead opt for safety Jordan Poyer with the 24th overall pick.
"Poyer earned just one All-Pro nod and one Pro Bowl honor in his career, but his consistency and PFF grades were those of a player worth way more than his seventh-round draft status," PFF analysts wrote. "He played more than 1,000 snaps in five straight years in Buffalo and recorded a career-high 90.9 PFF coverage grade in 2017."
Poyer has had a long professional career after being drafted in the 7th round and will be entering his 13th season this year. He had a couple of prolonged stints with the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills, earning All-Pro honors with the Bills in 2021.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Of course, the Colts were never going to reach in the first round on a prospect with a Day 3 grade. At the time, Indianapolis had Antoine Bethea and LaRon Landry as the strong and free safeties, respectively. Bethea had been a staple piece of the defense for seven years, and Landry was brought in as an experienced veteran at the time.
Still, it's interesting to think about what the Colts' defense could have looked like with Poyer at free safety. Poyer likely wouldn't have gotten the developmental snaps he needed, so it's probably a good thing he didn't go to Indianapolis.
In his All-Pro season, Poyer racked up five interceptions, nine passes defended, 93 total tackles (eight for loss), and three sacks. He helped lead the Bills to the AFC championship game in 2020, the same year the Colts lost to Buffalo in the first round of the playoffs.
Now nearing the end of his playing career, Poyer has shown that he was certainly worthy of a first-round pick, and the same can't be said for Werner.