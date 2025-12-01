For the first time this season, the Indianapolis Colts have lost twice in a row. Their home defeat to the Houston Texans has fans and critics raising eyebrows, questioning whether the Colts team we saw in the first half of the season is a playoff contender or not.

The Colts didn't commit any turnovers, nor did they allow many points. The offense simply sputtered, and it wasn't the first time that's happened over the past few weeks.

Let's take a look at the highest and lowest graded players by Pro Football Focus in the loss.

Here's a refresher on how PFF's scale works. Of course, their grades are not the end-all be-all of football metrics, but they give a solid idea of who played well and who didn't.

90.0+ - Elite

80.0 - 89.9 - Very good

70.0 - 79.9 - Above average

60.0 - 69.9 - Average

50.0 - 59.9 - Below average

40.0 - 49.9 - Poor

30.0 - 39.9 - Very poor

Colts' Top Five Players

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) looks to pass Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, during a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite a fractured fibula, Jones had a decent day against one of the best secondaries in all of football. He finished the 14-of-27 (51.9%) for 201 yards, 2 touchdowns, and zero turnovers.

Although it was his lowest completion rate of the season, Jones made a few excellent throws that put points on the board, most notably to Alec Pierce in the back corner of the end zone in the second quarter.

Speaking of Pierce, he finished as the highest-graded receiver on the day. He hauled in four passes for 78 yards and a beautiful touchdown grab to give the Colts an early lead in the second quarter.

Pierce proved once again why he deserves a contract extension as he inches closer toward the end of his rookie deal.

Nelson ended the day with a 76.2 run block grade, which finished as the highest on the team. The Colts ran it to his side when they could, but his efforts weren't enough to get Jonathan Taylor in the end zone.

Wormley was called up from the practice squad, and he showed out. The former third-round pick recorded two total tackles and a sack in 19 defensive snaps, earning himself the highest defensive grade on the team.

Finally, Downs made some incredible catches, but he also had a few key drops that haunted the Colts. He finished with a pair of catches for 44 yards.

Colts' Bottom Five Players

Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (84) makes a catch for a touchdown Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, during a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Adebawore was the lowest-graded Colt on the day, despite being one of two players with a sack (Wormley). Adebawore has taken on more responsibility with DeForest Buckner's injury, but he's struggled to establish himself, especially in the run game.

Adebawore had a 36.4 run defense grade, by far the lowest on the team.

Warren's name came as a surprise, especially since the rookie found the end zone, but PFF gave him a hard time for his run blocking and fumbled snap on fourth down in the first half.

Warren ended the day with 3 catches for 22 yards, both of which are his lowest on the year.

Lewis was the worst edge rusher according to PFF, mostly because of his team-low 50.7 pass rush grade. He had one tackle in 21 defensive snaps.

Moving on to the secondary, Jones and Ward were on the struggle bus. C.J. Stroud passed for 276 yards, which was his second-highest mark of the season.

Jones had more defensive responsibility once Sauce Gardner went out, playing 31 of the 76 possible snaps. Ward played all 76.

Texans receivers Nico Collins and Jayden Higgins combined for 10 catches for 163 yards and a rushing touchdown as they tore apart Indy's defense.

The Colts will need a bounce-back performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars to halt their losing streak and keep their playoff chances alive.

Recommended Articles