Colts Don't Need First-Round Tight End
The Indianapolis Colts have made their free agency splashes and shored up depth where needed. The Colts have addressed true starters at cornerback (Charvarius Ward) and safety (Cam Bynum), but lost notables like Ryan Kelly, Will Fries, and E.J. Speed.
However, the biggest hole on the roster is tight end-which is what many assume Indy drafts in round one.
Tyler Warren from Penn State is the front-runner to be selected if he falls to the 14th overall pick. However, the Colts might not get him, meaning the next man up, as far as prospect hype next up is Michigan's Colston Loveland.
If the Colts decide to wait until day two, a great option is still available in LSU's Mason Taylor, a three-year player for the Tigers. ESPN believes that Taylor is a fit for Indianapolis. Below is the breakdown of the tight end talent.
"At 6-foot-5 and 246 pounds, Taylor ran a 4.64 40 (a time shared by a scout to me) and had 28 reps on the bench press. Both of those numbers would've been the second best among tight ends at the combine."
Taylor was a force at his Pro Day and looked ready to suit up in an NFL uniform and pads.
Taylor had a consistent career at LSU, playing 38 games and securing 129 catches for 1,308 receiving yards and six scores. While the touchdowns can improve, Taylor never fell below 36 receptions and set a career high in the metric in 2024 with 55.
ESPN continues by naming the New York Jets and Colts as possible landing destinations.
"The Jets at No. 42 and the Colts at No. 45 are landing spots that make a ton of sense."
It's been stated ad nauseam, but the Colts arguably had the worst tight end room in the NFL in 2024. Now, Kylen Granson is with the Philadelphia Eagles, and veteran Mo Alie-Cox appears to be on his way out.
This leaves only blocking specialist Drew Ogletree and move-tight end Will Mallory, the latter has hardly shown any prowess on the field, minus a catch here and there.
Taylor brings plenty to the table for Shane Steichen to use in his schematic approach, as well as gives Anthony Richardson a weapon to win short and over the middle, two areas to help a struggling passer.
Regardless, expect the Colts to draft Taylor, Loveland, or Warren in this draft. While the tight end room is loaded this year, the aforementioned three are the top for a reason.
Let's see what Chris Ballard wants to do when the draft starts on April 24th.
